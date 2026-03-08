Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will officially join the JD(U) party on Sunday, March 8, as confirmed by National Working President Sanjay Jha. He is set to begin party work immediately after his formal induction.

Sanjay Jha Confirms Nishant Kumar's Entry into JD(U)

JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha on Saturday said Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will join the party on Sunday at 1 pm and formally begin party work after meeting with party youth MLAs and MLCs to discuss future strategies.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Jha confirmed that Nishant will join the party on March 8 at 1 pm. "Nishant will join the party tomorrow at 1 pm. He'll formally begin party work. The party will decide ahead what role he will have," said Jha. He also added that JDU is Nitish Kumar's party, which carries a legacy of his 20 years of work, and the government would be functioning under his guidance in future as well. "It is Nitish ji's party and it carries the legacy of his 20 years of work. Even if people feel that he is going to the Rajya Sabha, the Bihar government will continue to function under his guidance till 2025-30," Jha said.

Party Prepares for Transition

Meanwhile, Nishant Kumar, on Saturday, also held a meeting with senior party leaders and young MLAs at the residence of the Janata Dal (United) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha. The meeting discussed the party's future strategy and how to best move forward after party chief Nitish Kumar, in a historic move, is set to move back to the Centre with a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

The timing of Nishant's entry into the party is directly linked to a major transition made by his father. On Thursday, March 5, Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, signalling the end of his record-breaking tenure as Chief Minister.

"I am going to the Rajya Sabha. There won't be a problem for you all. I will remain in Bihar as well; all work will continue. Work hard for the development of Bihar. I will keep an eye on everything; do not worry," Kumar said. (ANI)