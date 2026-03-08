Popular Indian YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, or UK07 Rider, livestreamed himself crashing his car at high speed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Driving over 150 kmph while emotionally distressed, he hit a highway barrier and was subsequently hospitalized.

A shocking incident involving popular Indian YouTuber and motovlogger Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, has sparked widespread concern online after he livestreamed a high-speed car crash while driving on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Dobhal, who gained national recognition after appearing on Bigg Boss 17, reportedly crashed his Toyota Fortuner into highway barriers while streaming live to thousands of viewers on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred near the Masuri area of Ghaziabad, where Dobhal was seen driving at speeds exceeding 150 kmph during an Instagram livestream. Emotional and visibly distressed, he addressed his mother during the live video, expressing deep pain and saying he had desperately needed love and support. Moments later, he reportedly turned the vehicle sharply toward the median barrier, causing the SUV to crash.

Videos circulating online show the speedometer crossing 150 kmph as the YouTuber overtakes vehicles on the expressway. According to reports, more than 80,000 viewers were watching the livestream when the crash happened, with many sending messages urging him to stop and expressing concern for his well-being. The disturbing footage quickly went viral across social media platforms, triggering debates around influencer culture and the dangers of distracted driving.

Scroll to load tweet…

Passersby and local authorities rushed to the scene after the crash. Dobhal was rescued and immediately taken to Subharti Hospital in Meerut, where he was admitted for treatment. Reports indicate that his condition was initially described as critical, though officials have not yet released detailed medical updates.

Also Read: Viral Video: Man Finds Baby Fish Swimming Inside Sealed Beer Bottle in Hyderabad (WATCH)

The incident came just days after Dobhal posted an emotional video online alleging harassment and family conflict related to his inter-caste marriage. In the video, he claimed he had been under immense stress and depression, even suggesting that his family members were responsible for his deteriorating mental state. His statements had already raised concern among followers before the livestreamed crash intensified fears about his well-being.

Dobhal, originally from Uttarakhand, is one of India’s most well-known motovloggers, with millions of followers across YouTube and other social media platforms. He built his reputation through travel vlogs, motorcycle content, and luxury vehicle videos, earning a strong fan base among young viewers. His appearance on Bigg Boss 17 further expanded his popularity beyond the digital space.

The dramatic crash has now sparked a broader conversation about mental health struggles among social media influencers, as well as the risks associated with creating content while driving. Experts and fans alike have called for greater awareness and responsible behaviour online, stressing that emotional distress should be addressed through professional support rather than public livestreams.

Scroll to load tweet…

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, including potential violations related to reckless driving and livestreaming while operating a vehicle. Meanwhile, fans across the country continue to hope for Dobhal’s recovery as the incident highlights the darker side of internet fame and personal struggles behind the screen.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)

Also Read: Bengaluru Tragedy: Woman Ends Life After Husband Scolds Her for Serving 3-Day-Old Sambar