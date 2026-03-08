A boy at a Gurukul residential school in Ballari, Karnataka, went on a rampage late Saturday night, police said. He attacked sleeping students with a bed rod, resulting in one death and injuries to several others. The injured are in hospital.

A boy went on a rampage at a Karnataka school in Ballari, killing one and injuring six others, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred late on Saturday night when the students had gone to sleep after taking their meals. The accused attacked the students with a "bed rod", police said, adding that six other children also sustained injuries in the attack.

Police Detail Saturday Night Attack

The injured have been admitted to the hospital. More details are awaited (ANI)