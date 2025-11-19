An international passenger, Jafar Mobilewala, was nabbed at Surat airport with 4 kg of hydroponic weed valued at ₹1.41 crore. The narcotics, found hidden in children's toys, were seized in a joint operation by CISF and Surat Police.

In a successful drug bust at the Surat airport, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Surat Police's Crime branch successfully apprehended an international passenger at the Surat airport for allegedly carrying multiple packets of hydroponic weed worth around ₹1.41 crore, found hidden in boxes of children's toys.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to officials, the passenger, identified as Jafar Mobilewala was travelling in an Air India flight from Bangkok and Surat, and was found on Tuesday to be carrying two bags in which over 8 eight packets totalling to 4 kg of hydro weed (hybrid) valued at ₹1.41 crore. The accused has travelled abroad multiple times and is alleged to be involved in other smuggling attempts, including of gold, narcotics, and e-cigarettes.

Police Detail the Operation

"The Surat Crime Branch received intelligence that some individuals were smuggling drugs through Surat Airport. This module was been worked on for the past month and a half. Yesterday, a suspect was apprehended on an Air India flight from Bangkok to Surat. After checking the two bags he was carrying, we found over 4 kg of hydro weed (hybrid) marijuana. We found eight packets inside children's toys, containing over 4 kg of marijuana, valued at Rs 1.41 crore. The accused is named Jafar Mobilewala, a resident of Mumbai. He has travelled abroad 28 times in the last three years," City Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said on Tuesday.

Accused's Criminal History

According to the Commissioner, the wife of the accused, Bushra Begum, was also caught with over 7 kg of marijuana in Bangalore airport in June 2025 and is currently in jail. "So far, he has been found involved in illegal smuggling of gold, narcotics, and e-cigarettes. His wife, Bushra Begum, was also caught with over 7 kg of marijuana at Bangalore Airport in June 2025 and is currently in jail," the City Commissioner said.

CISF on Joint Operation

Earlier, the CISF said that an inter-agency coordinated operation resulted in a major narcotics bust. The CISF posted on X, "In a display of sharp vigilance and seamless inter-agency coordination, CISF, Customs & Surat City DCB (Detection Crime Branch), in a Joint Operation led by Surat City Police, intercepted an international passenger at Surat Airport, leading to a major narcotics seizure." (ANI)