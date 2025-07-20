Supriya Sule criticized Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, saying it’s the first time a CM is placing Hindi above Marathi. Raj Thackeray also hit back at anti-Marathi remarks, urging people to speak Marathi and defend the state’s identity.

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language row, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule took a jibe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning who might be pressuring him to prioritise Hindi over Marathi.

“Who Is Pressuring Him?” Sule Targets Maharashtra CM

Speaking with the reporters on Saturday, Supriya Sule said, “I am very concerned about Devendra (Fadnavis) Ji. Who is pressuring him?... Under whose pressure is he doing this? This is the first time that Maharashtra's Chief Minister is placing Hindi above Marathi...”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray hit back at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial "patak-patak ke maarenge" remarks.

Raj Thackeray Slams BJP MP’s Anti-Marathi Remarks

In a counter-attack, Raj Thackeray said, “A BJP MP said, 'Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge'... You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge.”

Reacting to Dubey's remarks, the MNS chief asserted that he will not compromise on matters related to the Marathi language and the people of Maharashtra. He further said that those who live in Maharashtra should “learn Marathi as soon as possible.”

"I will not make any compromises over Marathi and the people of Maharashtra. Those who live in Maharashtra, to them I would like to say, 'learn Marathi as soon as possible, wherever you go, speak Marathi'. In Karnataka, they fight for their language. Even a rickshaw puller knows that the Government is standing behind him over language. Similarly, you are like a pillar and speak in Marathi only. This is what I have come to request all of you," Thackeray said while addressing a gathering in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Government Cancels Hindi Language GRs

Taking a dig at the Maharashtra leadership over the language policy, Thackeray said, “Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that they would make Hindi language compulsory (in schools)... Maharashtra CM is fighting for Hindi. Marathi should be made mandatory in all schools. But instead, you are speaking about making Hindi mandatory.”

The Maharashtra Government had revoked the government resolutions (GRs) on the three-language policy, introducing Hindi as the third language in primary schools. The government has decided to set up a committee to take a relook into the three-language policy.

Fadnavis announced that the government resolutions (GRs) issued in April regarding the three-language policy in primary schools have been cancelled. The first GR had made Hindi a compulsory third language for students from Classes 1 to 5, and the second GR made it optional.