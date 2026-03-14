Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao advised CM Revanth Reddy against demolishing houses for the Musi project, suggesting cleaning the river first. The CM defended the project as a 'growth engine' and promised rehabilitation for affected families.

BJP Advises CM on Musi Project

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Saturday advised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy against the demolition of houses for the Musi rejuvenation project and to clean and beautify the river.

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Speaking to ANI, the state BJP President pointed out the flow of sewage and drainage water in the Musi River, which he said should be worked upon first. He further said that the government should ensure the rehabilitation of houses before taking up the project.

"He (CM Revanth Reddy) has given a public presentation, and I am giving him public advice. Instead of spending thousands of crores of rupees initially, you should try to create affluent treatment plants on the streams that flow into the Musi, which is actually making the Musi a storage of sewage and drainage water. First, the influence from such sources should be stopped... You can do the cleaning and beautification of the Musi... First, take the buffer zone as 12 meters instead of 50 meters," he said.

"You cannot demolish the houses which are constructed legally with the hard-earned money of the middle-class families. If otherwise you want to do so, first rehabilitation should be done, and then the project should be taken up...," he added.

CM Reddy Defends Musi Project as 'Growth Engine'

The remarks come after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, earlier on Friday, reaffirmed that the Musi Rejuvenation Project has been conceived with a big objective of developing a new facility of a "growth engine" for the state.

Speaking at the "Musi Invites" programme on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the Musi project was neither against anyone nor intended to forcibly seize anyone's assets.

Reddy asserted that the development we are undertaking is for the sake of future generations. "It is our duty to protect nature and the environment. With the rejuvenation of the Musi River, the state will transform into a powerful engine of growth. Even during the construction of the Outer Ring Road, some individuals lost their lands," he said.

Compensation and Rehabilitation Assured

On compensation for those affected, the CM said the government possess comprehensive details regarding all those displaced within the Musi river basin area. "We possess comprehensive details regarding all those displaced within the Musi River basin area. Our government is making efforts to construct houses, following discussions with the Jana Andolan Sangh. In addition to providing schools and other amenities, we are striving to create employment opportunities for them within those very localities. Our government exists solely to serve the welfare of the poor", the CM said.

Countering Opposition Claims

Countering opposition claims that the cost of the Gandhi statue will be Rs 5,000 crores, the CM said Mahatma Gandhi proved that even the greatest of wars can be won through peace. "Do we not have the responsibility of carrying forward the ideals of such a great soul? Shall we let slip this opportunity to rewrite our own history?" he said. (ANI)