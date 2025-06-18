Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis clarified that students are not required to study Hindi compulsorily. Under the new order, any Indian language can be chosen as the third language if at least 20 students request it.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that there is no compulsion for students to learn Hindi as the third language in schools. Under a revised order issued by the state government, any Indian language can be selected as the third language, provided at least 20 students per grade in a school opt for it.

The clarification comes after the government issued a modified government resolution (GR) on Tuesday, which said Hindi will “generally” be taught as the third language from Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools. However, the GR makes it clear that Hindi is not mandatory, and students may choose another Indian language if they wish.

Backlash from opposition and pro-Marathi groups

The order sparked a political row in Maharashtra. Pro-Marathi groups and opposition parties accused the government of trying to impose Hindi “through the backdoor.” Raj Thackeray, head of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), questioned the need to push Hindi in a Marathi-speaking state, calling it an effort to divide people based on language.

The Congress party said the move was a betrayal of Marathi pride.

Hindi optional, not compulsory, says CM Fadnavis

Fadnavis responded by saying the earlier compulsion to study Hindi had been completely removed. “Students can now choose any third Indian language under the new policy. Hindi is just one of the options,” he said. If 20 students request a different language, a teacher will be provided. If needed, online classes will also be arranged.

He added that Marathi remains compulsory, and the New Education Policy (NEP) encourages a three-language formula: the mother tongue, English, and another Indian language. Fadnavis emphasised that the policy is about giving choices, not forcing any particular language.

NEP and promoting Indian languages

Fadnavis also spoke about how the NEP is helping promote regional languages like Marathi in higher education. He cited examples of engineering, MBA, and medical courses now being taught in Marathi, calling it a sign that the language is becoming one of knowledge and economic value.

“While English is important for communication, Indian languages also deserve attention. We must not neglect them,” he said.

No harm in learning a third Indian language: CM

Responding to Raj Thackeray’s concerns, Fadnavis said the three-language formula is part of the national education policy, followed by most Indian states. He added that Tamil Nadu’s legal challenge against this formula had not been accepted by the courts.

“I ask, what is the harm in learning one more Indian language?” Fadnavis said, pointing out that the NEP was created by experts after careful study of how to improve children’s learning abilities.