PM Narendra Modi launched development projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in Kolkata, aiming to enhance West Bengal's economy. The initiatives focus on boosting trade, industry, and connectivity through new expressways, railway lines, and port upgrades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in West Bengal's Kolkata. While addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister emphasised that these projects will give momentum to West Bengal and Eastern India, while also boosting trade and industry. He further stated that the completion of the Kharagpur-Moregram Expressway will accelerate economic activity across the state.

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"These projects will give a new momentum to West Bengal and Eastern India. They will boost trade and industry, making life easier for millions of people and opening up new opportunities for them. The completion of the Kharagpur-Moregram Expressway will accelerate economic activity across various parts of West Bengal...A rapid campaign to modernise the country's railway network is currently underway. It is our firm resolve that West Bengal must not be left behind in this endeavour. Therefore, the Central Government is making concerted efforts to rapidly expand West Bengal's railway infrastructure as well," the Prime Minister said.

Boosting Port and Water Transport

Speaking about the port and water transport development in West Bengal, PM Modi asserted that East India's potential was neglected; however, at present, the waterways are opening up new avenues for trade and industrial progress. The Prime Minister further said that the Haldia Dock complex is undergoing mechanisation, whereas the initiative will accelerate cargo operations, enhance the port's capacity, and create new facilities to facilitate trade.

"Ports and water transport play a role that is just as significant and crucial. For decades, this potential of Eastern India was largely neglected. However, today, waterways are opening up new avenues for trade and industrial progress. Ports such as Kolkata and Haldia have long served as major hubs for trade in Eastern India. The Haldia Dock Complex is currently undergoing mechaniSation. This initiative will accelerate cargo operations, enhance the port's capacity, and create new facilities to facilitate trade," the Prime Minister said.

Project Highlights and Impact

The projects include National Highway initiatives spanning over 420 km, worth Rs 16,990 crore, which are expected to enhance road safety, reduce travel time, and promote tourism. The Kharagpur-Moregram economic corridor will reduce travel distance by 120 km and save 7-8 hours, while the Dubrajpur Bypass will decongest the town. Port projects include the mechanisation of Berth No. 2 at Haldia Dock Complex and the rejuvenation of Khidderpore Docks. Railway projects comprise the Purulia-Delhi Express, six redeveloped stations, and two rail lines, enhancing connectivity and safety. These initiatives aim to boost West Bengal's economic growth and connectivity. (ANI)