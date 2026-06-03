NCP's Supriya Sule heavily criticized the Centre for the NEET-UG paper leak, demanding a thorough probe into the 'systemic failure'. She also condemned attacks on TMC leaders in West Bengal, expressing solidarity with Mamata Banerjee.

Sule Slams Centre Over NEET-UG Controversy

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, alleging a complete breakdown of accountability in the education system and calling for a detailed investigation into the matter.

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Speaking to the media, Sule said the alleged paper leak in a highly competitive, merit-based examination had caused serious distress to students and parents across the country and reflected a systemic failure. "There has to be a detailed inquiry. I am shocked at the way the Education Department has addressed the NEET exam corruption. It is devastating for a child and their parent. This is a merit-oriented exam, and if this is the way cheating is happening, then the govt is a complete fail and the department has failed. It is a turning point," she said.

The remarks come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026, which has been rescheduled for June 21 following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country.

Condemns Attacks on TMC Leaders

Speaking on the attacks targeted against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, Sule said, "It is very sad what is happening in West Bengal, and the way Trinamool Congress leaders are being attacked is very sad, and it is also very shameful."

"I don't have any idea about Trinamool, but I still have a lot of faith in Mamata Didi's leadership," she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, TMC chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began a protest in Kolkata over attacks on party leaders, including her nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee. The protest was carried out after the reported attacks on TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee during visits to affected areas in South 24 Parganas and Hooghly.

Abhishek Banerjee has alleged he was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs, sustaining an eye injury, while Kalyan Banerjee claimed he survived an "attempt to murder" near Chanditala Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested five people in connection with the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, with investigations currently underway. (ANI)