An ordinary shopping trip turned into a life-changing moment for a 27-year-old Kerala woman after she unexpectedly won a fully paid apartment in Dubai through a city-wide retail raffle.

An ordinary shopping trip turned into a life-changing moment for a 27-year-old Kerala woman after she unexpectedly won a fully paid apartment in Dubai through a city-wide retail raffle. According to a report by Khaleej Times, Ayesha Amir entered the popular 'Win Your Home in Dubai' draw after noticing QR codes at a shopping mall and across social media platforms. The initiative, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai Chambers, offers shoppers a chance to win luxury apartments by spending Dh500 at participating outlets, scanning a QR code, and uploading their purchase receipt.

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The campaign, backed by luxury property developer Binghatti, is set to award around 12 apartments, with one winner announced every week until August 30.

For Amir, the unexpected phone call informing her of the win initially felt too good to be true.

"I filled in the details, and then I got a call on Friday telling me that you've won this home," Ameer told Khaleej Times. "Initially, I was thinking that it's some kind of scam, and then they sent me an email with all the details."

Amir and her husband had been exploring the possibility of purchasing a home earlier this year but decided to postpone those plans amid regional uncertainty and tensions.

"I really never thought that I would win something like that. You see all these people winning stuff, you feel happy for them, but you feel like it never happens to you. And then when something like this happens to you, you actually realise that you can just get lucky and Dubai does this to you," she added.

Officials behind the campaign say participation is straightforward - shop, scan, and upload. More than 1,000 brands across 4,000 retail outlets are taking part, giving shoppers numerous opportunities to enter the draw.

For Amir, however, a simple scan during a routine shopping outing delivered something far beyond expectations—a dream home she never imagined she would own.

Mohammed Feras Arayqat, Acting Vice President of Retail Calendar and Promotions at DFRE, said the campaign reflects Dubai's resilience and community spirit.

"Dubai always comes back stronger. And it will continue to come back stronger. With these types of initiatives, it's more of a celebration of the community," Mohammed Feras Arayqat, the Acting Vice President of Retail Calendar and Promotions at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said as quoted in the report.