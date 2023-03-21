Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court to consider Abdul Nasar Madani's plea for bail relaxation on Friday

    Madani approached the apex court seeking permission to return to Kerala for Ayurvedic treatment as he is in poor health and is also suffering from memory loss and vision problems following a stroke

    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    The Supreme Court will consider People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Nasar Madani's plea seeking relaxation on bail conditions on Friday. In his plea, Madani sought relaxation of the bail condition to remain in Bengaluru. Advocate Harris Biran produced the petition before the Chief Justice's bench in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The Chief Justice said that the petition would be considered on Friday.

    Madani approached the apex court seeking permission to return to Kerala for Ayurvedic treatment as he is in poor health and is also suffering from memory loss and vision problems following a stroke. In his application, Madani also mentioned his father's ill-health and requested a chance to meet him. 

    The application also states that Madani's staying in Bengaluru is not feasible and adds to more expenses and that he should be allowed to stay in his native land till the trial is over. 

    Earlier this month, Kerala's CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that the party would ask the state government to take measures to ensure that Madani receives proper medical treatment. He told media persons that though the CPM has ideological differences with Madani, the party believes that he should get good care for his health issues like every other human being.

    Madani was accused of involving in the 1998 Coimbatore bombings but was acquitted of all charges after spending nine and half years in Coimbatore Central Prison.  He is currently under judicial custody in Karnataka in relation to the 2008 Bangalore serial blasts. Former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde called Madani a "dangerous man".

    There were numerous cases against him charged by Kerala Police for making inflammatory speeches and issuing vitriolic communal statements post Babri Masjid demolition. There are nearly 24 cases charged against him in Kerala.

