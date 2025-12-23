Heavy security was deployed in Assam's Karbi Anglong after violent protests over illegal encroachment. Section 163 of BNSS has been imposed, prohibiting gatherings and instituting a curfew, after protesters set a CEM's house on fire.

Security Deployed in Karbi Anglong Following Violent Protest

Heavy security has been deployed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday after a violent protest erupted a day earlier.

Inspector General of Police (L&O) of Assam police, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, said authorities held talks to restore peace and urged people to raise their grievances through legal means. Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Kumar Singh said, "One side has been vacated, and the other side will be vacated soon. Peaceful talks have been held. A minister had come to listen to the people's grievances. If anyone has any issues, they should proceed legally. No one should try to take the law into their hands. Adequate force has been deployed here."

Section 163 Imposed with Prohibitory Orders

Section 163 of Bhartiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has also been imposed to maintain public order and peace. Prohibitory Order issued by the District Magistrate of Karbi Anglong, Nirola Phangchopi, imposed 163 of the BNSS from December 22, until further notice, to prevent "anti-social elements" from causing ethnic or communal disturbances and to protect public life and property.

Restrictions on Movement and Gatherings

A gathering of 5 or more people is strictly prohibited, and there is a Total restriction on the movement of people and private vehicles from 5:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

The order also prohibits rallies, picketing, "Mashal" (torch) processions, or dharnas in public places. Carrying firearms or setting off firecrackers is not permitted. No inflammatory or anti-national speeches, posters, or wall writing. No use of loudspeakers or microphones without prior permission.

Exemptions to Order

Police, military, and officials on duty are exempt from movement restrictions. People with medical emergencies may move.

Education & Government: Schools, colleges, universities (for exams), and government/private offices will continue to function as usual.

Protest Over Land Encroachment Escalates

The escalation occurred after protesters, who were holding sit-in demonstrations demanding the eviction of illegal encroachers from the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the hilly district, set the house of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on fire. The incident occurred in the Dongkamukam area near Kheroni in the West Karbi Anglong district. Three protesters and a few security personnel were injured following a clash between protesters and security personnel. The protesters pelted stones and attacked security personnel, and forced the cops to blank fire to bring the situation under control. (ANI)