Mumbai Police detained VHP members protesting the killing of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. Similar protests near the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi also led to detentions, sparking diplomatic tensions with Dhaka.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) who were protesting against the recent mob lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, and called for strict action against targeted atrocities in Bangladesh. The protestors demanded accountability from Bangladeshi authorities, with many calling for justice and protection of minorities. Protests were staged across India over the violence against minorities in Bangladesh. The purpose of the protest is to push for action against the tragic mob lynching and killing of Dipu Das on December 18 over an alleged claim of blasphemy.

Protests in Delhi Turn Chaotic

Further, the Police also detained members of the VHP and other Hindu organisations near the Bangladesh High Commission in the national capital. A swarm of demonstrators gathered near the Bangladesh High Commission to protest against the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

After the protesters clashed with the heavy security deployed at the scene, the situation became chaotic. They pushed the barricades and tried to enter the building. Police took action to control the angry crowd and detained the protesting members from the Hindu organisations. The crowd chanted "Jai Shree Ram" as the police put them inside a bus.

Sentiments against the Bangladesh Interim government exploded as the figures of Muhammad Yunus and the country's flag were burned, and slogans against the Bangladesh government were heard all around.

Separate Protest in Kolkata

In a separate protest, members of Bangiyo Hindu Jagran and several other Hindu organisations also staged a protest near the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata. The protestors had planned to submit a deputation to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. However, the situation escalated after a large number of demonstrators gathered near the premises, leading to tensions in the area. Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has suspended consular and visa services in New Delhi and Agartala due to security concerns following protests. The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was summoned by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the protests.

Bangladesh also expressed grave concern over attacks on its diplomatic missions in India, summoning the Indian High Commissioner to protest incidents in New Delhi and Siliguri, according to a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement.

"Bangladesh condemns such acts of premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance", it added. The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry condemned the violence, citing threats to diplomatic personnel and establishments, and urged India to ensure their safety and security.

Dhaka Lodges Protest, Delhi Responds

"The Government of Bangladesh called upon the Government of India to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents, to take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such acts and to ensure safety and security of Bangladesh's diplomatic missions and related facilities in India", the statement said. The incidents include vandalism at the Bangladesh Visa Centre in Siliguri on December 22, 2025 and a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 20, 2025. India has dismissed allegations of inadequate security, stating the New Delhi protest was brief and posed no threat.

The Lynching That Sparked the Outrage

The row stems from the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, sparking international concern over minority safety. Earlier on Sunday, India dismissed "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media over a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi against the "horrendous killing" of Hindu youth, and said the protest was brief and posed no security threat.

The 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. (ANI)