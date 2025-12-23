The Union government appointed Senior Advocates Davinder Pal Singh and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar as Additional Solicitors General for the Supreme Court. The appointments, approved by the Cabinet, are for a three-year tenure.

The Union government appointed Senior Advocates Davinder Pal Singh and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar as Additional Solicitors General (ASGs) for India in the Supreme Court of India.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, the appointments were approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Both appointments will be for a tenure of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

About Davinder Pal Singh

Davinder Pal Singh is a Senior Advocate with over 35 years of experience, having argued more than 20,000 cases across constitutional, criminal, regulatory and commercial law. He has represented the Union government, investigating agencies, state governments, public sector undertakings, corporates and high-net-worth individuals in several high-stakes matters.

Previous Government Roles

He previously served as Additional Advocate General for Haryana from 2001 to 2005 and Punjab from 2005 to 2007, appearing in sensitive prosecutions and constitutional cases before the Supreme Court of India and the Punjab and Haryana High Court. His work included corruption cases, politically sensitive prosecutions, NDPS and Juvenile Justice Act challenges, major land acquisition disputes, and matters arising from public agitations.

High-Profile Cases and Special Counsel Roles

Singh has also acted as Special Public Prosecutor for the CBI and Special Counsel for the Enforcement Directorate, handling several high-profile economic offence cases, including the AgustaWestland chopper case, Delhi excise policy matter, Kingfisher Airlines case, Sterling Biotech case, land-for-jobs case and major forex and coal-related prosecutions.

Expertise and Legislative Contributions

Known for his expertise in white-collar crime, money laundering, SEBI and corporate fraud, Singh has also advised institutions and senior management on legal risk mitigation, compliance and legal audits. He has contributed to key legislative and policy initiatives, including the Information Age Crimes Bill, amendments to the PMLA, the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, and manuals for bodies such as the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

International Work and Current Position

Internationally, he has worked with the Attorney General of the State of California on cyber law and legal audit frameworks and was felicitated by the California Senate for his contributions. He is currently the Founder and Senior Partner of Arthe Law and is empanelled with the Competition Commission of India.

About Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar

Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar is a senior advocate with a parallel career in public life. He is a former Member of Parliament affiliated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and represented Andhra Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha from April 2018 to April 2024.

Legal and Political Career

Before entering Parliament, Kumar built a substantial legal practice. He served as counsel for the Government of Andhra Pradesh in inter-state river water disputes before the Supreme Court from 2002 to 2004. Kumar has also been closely associated with the TDP's legal wing, serving as the state president of the party's legal cell since 1999. His appointment as Additional Solicitor General marks his return to a key constitutional role in the Supreme Court, where he will represent the Union of India in critical legal matters. (ANI)