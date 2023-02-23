Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court settles AIADMK dispute, rules EPS is sole convenor of AIADMK

    The Supreme Court rejected O Panneerselvam's (OPS) plea challenging Madras High Court division bench decision. Earlier, the Madras High Court division bench announced Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the AIADMK party’s single leader.

    Supreme Court settles AIADMK dispute rules EPS is sole convenor of AIADMK gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected O Panneerselvam's (OPS) plea challenging Madras High Court division bench decision. The court affirmed Madras High Court division bench decision that restored Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the AIADMK party’s single leader.

    Palaniswami, or EPS, was elected as AIADMK’s interim general secretary, in the general council meeting last year after the high court had rejected a plea by Paneerselvam, or OPS, to stay the conduct of the general council meeting. 

    The court had then stated that it could not get involved in a political party's quarrels. The party's temporary general secretary, Palaniswami, was appointed as a result of the bylaw changes made at that time, which also resulted in the elimination of OPS's position as party leader.

    The feud has intensified with the Erode East assembly constituency election scheduled on February 27. The constituency has been vacant since the death of Congress MLA Thirumaran Everaa, the son of EVKS Elangovan.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gives me hope for the future Microsoft co founder Bill Gates lavishes praise on India gcw

    'Gives me hope for the future...' Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates lavishes praise on India

    CR Kesavan, grandson of C Rajagpalachari, resigns from Congress party - adt

    'No trace of values left...' CR Kesavan, grandson of C Rajagopalachari, quits Congress

    India and China meet in Beijing, seek normalcy in bilateral ties even as border friction continues

    Indian and Chinese officials meet in Beijing, seek normal bilateral ties even as border friction continues

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi court sends accused Sahil Gehlot to 12-day judicial custody AJR

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi court sends accused Sahil Gehlot to 12-day judicial custody

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat court orders Oreva Group to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of each victims AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat court orders Oreva Group to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of each victims

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs JFC: Odisha FC playoffs fate with FC Goa FCG as Jamshedpur FC pulls off a surprise win-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC's playoffs fate with FC Goa's as Jamshedpur FC pulls off a surprise win

    Gives me hope for the future Microsoft co founder Bill Gates lavishes praise on India gcw

    'Gives me hope for the future...' Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates lavishes praise on India

    CBSE CTET 2023: Result likely to be released soon; know steps to check scorecard, key details - adt

    CBSE CTET 2023: Result likely to be released soon; know steps to check scorecard, key details

    Ram Charan in Good Morning America 3: The global pan-Indian star looks dapper in black three-piece suit vma

    Ram Charan in Good Morning America 3: The global pan-Indian star looks dapper in black three-piece suit

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India limited-overs experts to have quick camp at NCA before Australia ODIs; KL Rahul to play Irani Trophy?-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India's limited-overs experts to have quick camp at NCA; KL Rahul to play Irani Trophy?

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon