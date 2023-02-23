Supreme Court settles AIADMK dispute, rules EPS is sole convenor of AIADMK

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected O Panneerselvam's (OPS) plea challenging Madras High Court division bench decision. The court affirmed Madras High Court division bench decision that restored Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the AIADMK party’s single leader.

Palaniswami, or EPS, was elected as AIADMK’s interim general secretary, in the general council meeting last year after the high court had rejected a plea by Paneerselvam, or OPS, to stay the conduct of the general council meeting.

The court had then stated that it could not get involved in a political party's quarrels. The party's temporary general secretary, Palaniswami, was appointed as a result of the bylaw changes made at that time, which also resulted in the elimination of OPS's position as party leader.

The feud has intensified with the Erode East assembly constituency election scheduled on February 27. The constituency has been vacant since the death of Congress MLA Thirumaran Everaa, the son of EVKS Elangovan.