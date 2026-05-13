A prisoner wanted to get out on bail for his own wedding. The Supreme Court said no, but offered a modern solution. He can now get married online, right from his jail cell, and even get wedding sweets delivered to him.

A prisoner went all the way to the Supreme Court asking for bail just so he could get married. He had filed a plea asking for permission to be physically present at his own wedding ceremony.

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But the country's top court turned down his request. However, looking at the matter with a human touch, the Supreme Court came up with a very unique solution. The court made it clear that granting interim bail or temporary release just for a wedding wasn't possible.

No Bail, But a Virtual Wedding

The Supreme Court judges said that in today's tech-savvy world, the prisoner could simply watch his wedding virtually. He has been given permission to watch the ceremony through live streaming or a video call, right from the jail.

And to make sure he doesn't completely miss out on the celebrations, the court said that wedding sweets can also be sent to the jail. This way, the prisoner can share the joy of his wedding in his own way inside the prison. But the court was firm that there would be absolutely no bail for the wedding.

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What Legal Experts Are Saying

According to legal experts, it's not uncommon for prisoners to apply for bail or parole to attend personal functions. However, the court doesn't grant permission in every case. In this particular matter, the court stuck to its legal stand but also found a humane way out.

This Supreme Court observation has already started a big discussion on social media. Many people are calling the decision practical and compassionate. The idea of using technology to keep prisoners connected with important family moments has caught a lot of attention. A section of lawyers believes this incident shows how technology is being used more and more in our modern justice system. It also shows the court's effort to maintain a balance between the law and humanity.