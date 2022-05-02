Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court: Can't force someone to get vaccinated against COVID

    The SC asked all officials and educational institutions, including private ones, to review their vaccine mandates if they have not already been recalled. 

    Supreme Court: Can't force someone to get vaccinated against COVID - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 2, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    At the hearing on the government's current policy, the Supreme Court on Monday stated that they cannot force any individual to get vaccinated, citing "bodily integrity is a part of the fundamental right to life under Article 21."

    The apex court asked all officials and educational institutions including private, to review its vaccine mandates if they have not already been recalled. 

    The court found the government's current policy unreasonable, considering the gravity of the infection and its causes, the bench added. 

    While the suggestion by the courtroom is restricted to the petition's hand, the court added that it will not prevent or stop the government from taking any steps in the future to prevent the spread of the infection. 

    The bench added that until the numbers are low, the court suggests that the relevant directions should be followed and there should be no restriction imposed on individual who is not vaccinated to access the public places or recall the same if already not done. 

    While on the children's vaccination, the court agreed that the policy to vaccinate individuals under 18 should be made public, and directed the centre to make public all clinical trials, key findings, and results of vaccines that have already been cleared.

    For the cases connected with adverse effects, the court instructed the central government "to facilitate information of all suspected adverse effects on a virtual platform which is easily accessible to the public."

    The petitioner raised concerns that there is not enough data regarding the efficacy of the vaccines. 
     
    According to official data, more than 189 million vaccines have been given as long as India is considering expanding its scope. Over the past month, all adults have been granted booster immunization, but the government has also released the vaccine to children over the age of five.

    Also Read: SC agrees to list pleas against abrogation of Article 370 after summer vacation

    Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra surrenders after SC cancels bail

    Also Read: Big blow to Nawab Mallik as SC reject bail plea in money laundering case

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian girl in Berlin makes a portrait of PM Modi, gets an autograph

    Indian girl in Berlin makes a portrait of PM Modi, gets an autograph

    India s unemployment rate shoots up to 7 dot 83 per cent in April Haryana tops list Report gcw

    India's unemployment rate shoots up to 7.83% in April, Haryana tops list: Report

    Bengaluru start up owner offers job to matrimonial match sent by father netizens react gcw

    Bengaluru start-up owner offers job to matrimonial match sent by father; netizens react

    Rates of petrol, diesel remain unchanged for 26th day straight, Know rates - adt

    Rates of petrol, diesel remain unchanged for 26th day straight, Know rates

    Three arrested for gang-raping pregnant woman at Railway station in Andhra Pradesh

    Three arrested for gang-raping pregnant woman at Railway station in Andhra Pradesh

    Recent Stories

    TANCET 2022: Hall ticket announcement today, learn how to download - adt

    TANCET 2022: Hall ticket announcement today, learn how to download

    Indian girl in Berlin makes a portrait of PM Modi, gets an autograph

    Indian girl in Berlin makes a portrait of PM Modi, gets an autograph

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal hit or flop? Read this RBA

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara's 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' hit or flop? Read this

    India s unemployment rate shoots up to 7 dot 83 per cent in April Haryana tops list Report gcw

    India's unemployment rate shoots up to 7.83% in April, Haryana tops list: Report

    Pictures Palak Tiwari trolled and criticised; one netizen said, 'Worst walk ever seen' RBA

    (Pictures and Video) Palak Tiwari trolled and criticised; one netizen said, 'Worst walk ever seen'

    Recent Videos

    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon