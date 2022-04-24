Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra surrenders after SC cancels bail

    On April 4, the Supreme Court reserved its decision on a petition filed by farmers seeking the termination of Ashish Mishra's bail. Mishra was granted bail in the case by the Allahabad High Court.

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence Ashish Mishra surrenders after SC cancelled bail gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    Ashish Mishra, the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people died, surrendered to the court on Sunday, ahead of the one-week deadline set by the Supreme Court earlier this week. The Supreme Court terminated Ashish Mishra's bail earlier this week, giving him a week to surrender.

    The Supreme Court has asked the Allahabad High Court to reconsider its judgement on Ashish Mishra's bail application. Senior counsel Dushyant Dave, representing the farmers, petitioned the Supreme Court to direct the High Court to transfer the case to a different division. However, the chief justice denied the plea, stating that it was inappropriate.

    Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC rejects bail granted to Ashish Mishra, orders to surrender in a week

    "In every procedure, victims have the right to be heard." "We hold that the victims have been denied the opportunity to have an effective hearing in this matter," the bench ruled. On October 3, last year, eight persons were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri following protests against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the town.

    According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were killed by an SUV in which Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the event, enraged farmers allegedly lynched the driver and two BJP activists. A journalist was also killed in the clashes, which sparked fury among opposition parties and farmer organisations protesting the Centre's now-repealed agricultural reform policies.

    Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC reserves orders on plea challenging Ashish Mishra’s bail, ‘he’s not a flight risk’

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2022, 4:24 PM IST
