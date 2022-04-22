Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Big blow to Nawab Mallik as SC reject bail plea in money laundering case

    The Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested in February in link with the case of Dawood Ibrahim, the 1993 Mumbai blasts wanted criminal.
     

    Big blow to Nawab Mallik as SC reject bail plea in money laundering case - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the pleas filed by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Mallik to release him from jail in a money laundering case. The court commented that it's too early in the investigation to interfere. They are unable to interfere at this time with the due process. The court suggested that they approach the competent court. 

    The Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested in February in link with the case of Dawood Ibrahim, the 1993 Mumbai blasts wanted criminal. Previously, the Bombay High Court rejected the plea by the ministry. 

    In an attack on the BJP, the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra claimed that the arrest of the NCP leader in the central probe agency was politics of vendetta.

    The Enforcement Directorate filed a 5,000-page charge sheet in a Mumbai court on Thursday. Following the reports, the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases will cognizance of the charge sheet after document verification.

    The case is based on a recent FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. 

    Following the ED's allegation, Mallik funded a prominent member of the 'D-gang' (Dawood gang) for illegal occupation of property.

    Last week, the ED temporarily attached eight properties belonging to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and his family members. 

    Following the agency, the attached properties belonged to Malik, his family members, and family-owned businesses Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure. The Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and three flats in Kurla West, two more apartments in Bandra West, and 147 acres of agricultural land in the Osmanabad district are among the properties.

    Also Read: Trouble brewing for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as ED attaches assets in connection with land scam

    Also Read: SC agrees to consider hearing Nawab Malik’s plea against ED arrest

    Also Read: Here's why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SC junks bail plea of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case-dnm

    SC junks bail plea of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

    Family personal issues major reason of suicide among Indians abroad MEA gcw

    Family, personal issues major reason of suicide among Indians abroad: MEA

    Thank you for fantastic welcome UK PM Boris Johnson after receiving Guard of Honour gcw

    'Thank you for fantastic welcome': UK PM Boris Johnson after receiving Guard of Honour

    Explained Sarmat the latest ICBM in Russian missile arsenal

    Explained: 'Sarmat', the latest ICBM in Russian arsenal

    Duststorm intense rainfall likely in Delhi- NCR on Friday: IMD - adt

    Duststorm, intense rainfall likely in Delhi-NCR on Friday: IMD

    Recent Stories

    SC junks bail plea of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case-dnm

    SC junks bail plea of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film RBA

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film

    Family personal issues major reason of suicide among Indians abroad MEA gcw

    Family, personal issues major reason of suicide among Indians abroad: MEA

    Is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter engaged? Sara Tendulkar sparks rumours after showing off ring snt

    Is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter engaged? Sara sparks rumours after showing off ring

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black RBA

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon