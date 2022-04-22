Big blow to Nawab Mallik as SC reject bail plea in money laundering case

The Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested in February in link with the case of Dawood Ibrahim, the 1993 Mumbai blasts wanted criminal.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the pleas filed by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Mallik to release him from jail in a money laundering case. The court commented that it's too early in the investigation to interfere. They are unable to interfere at this time with the due process. The court suggested that they approach the competent court.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested in February in link with the case of Dawood Ibrahim, the 1993 Mumbai blasts wanted criminal. Previously, the Bombay High Court rejected the plea by the ministry.

In an attack on the BJP, the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra claimed that the arrest of the NCP leader in the central probe agency was politics of vendetta.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a 5,000-page charge sheet in a Mumbai court on Thursday. Following the reports, the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases will cognizance of the charge sheet after document verification.

The case is based on a recent FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

Following the ED's allegation, Mallik funded a prominent member of the 'D-gang' (Dawood gang) for illegal occupation of property.

Last week, the ED temporarily attached eight properties belonging to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and his family members.

Following the agency, the attached properties belonged to Malik, his family members, and family-owned businesses Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure. The Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and three flats in Kurla West, two more apartments in Bandra West, and 147 acres of agricultural land in the Osmanabad district are among the properties.

