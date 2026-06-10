Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and other BJP leaders celebrated PM Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister. They hailed it as a historic moment and credited his leadership for India's development and rising global stature.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievement of becoming India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, a significant milestone in Indian political history. Highlighting the historic nature of the occasion, Majumdar emphasised the impact of the Prime Minister's leadership on the nation's trajectory.

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"There is a special day in the political history of India," Majumdar stated. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the record for the longest tenure as India's Prime Minister." Reflecting on the Prime Minister's vision for the country, the Union Minister expressed his hopes for the future under his guidance. "We pray to God that the Prime Minister remains healthy, continues to lead India in the same manner, and guides the nation on the path to becoming a developed India," he added.

BJP Leaders Laud PM Modi's Leadership

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Union Ministers on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, describing the milestone as a historic moment for Indian democracy and crediting his leadership for the country's development, welfare initiatives, and rising global stature. L Murugan, Minister of State of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, termed the occasion a historic day in Indian democracy, noting that Prime Minister Modi has completed 4,399 days, or 12 years, in office, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He said Modi had achieved the feat while leading the country with strong public support and guiding India towards the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Focus on Welfare and Development

Murugan said the Prime Minister's commitment to the welfare of the poor, inclusive development, and governance based on trust and collective effort had inspired citizens. He added that people across the country were praying for Modi's good health and long life and said he would offer prayers at a Murugan temple for the Prime Minister's continued leadership. The Union Minister also highlighted flagship initiatives such as the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Swachh Bharat Mission, saying they had contributed significantly to national progress alongside infrastructure development and social welfare measures.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra called the occasion historic and said India had continued to move forward despite global challenges under Modi's leadership. He asserted that the past 12 years of governance had been marked by development and clean administration, and expressed hope that the Prime Minister would continue leading the country towards the goals of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. (ANI)