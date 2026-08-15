The NCSC summoned Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tiwari and another top official for a hearing over allegations of caste-based harassment and targeted victimisation levelled by Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Raghuwanshi, who is from the SC community.

NCSC Summons Top Officials

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Friday summoned Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari for a hearing on August 20 over allegations of caste-based harassment, targeted victimisation, selective administrative action and abuse of authority levelled by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Shimla, Vijay Kumar Raghuwanshi.

The Commission has also directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home & Vigilance) of the Himachal Pradesh government to appear before it along with the DGP and place an updated action-taken report and relevant official records before the Commission. The hearing will be held before NCSC Member Partha Biswas at Lok Nayak Bhawan, New Delhi. The notice dated August 14 requires the senior officials to appear personally and produce relevant files, case records and other documents required for consideration of the matter.

DSP Alleges 'Selective Administrative Action'

The development follows a fresh representation submitted by DSP Raghuwanshi on August 14 to the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Home), alleging that a series of administrative and disciplinary actions taken against him cannot be viewed merely as routine service-related decisions. Raghuwanshi, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, has alleged that he was subjected to selective administrative action and institutional harassment after raising concerns over alleged caste discrimination. He has sought an independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the conduct of senior police officials, including the DGP and Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

Dispute Over Transfer Order

According to his representation, the sequence of events began after a government transfer order dated November 5, 2025, under which he was transferred to Paonta Sahib. He has alleged that despite complying with the transfer order, an additional movement-order requirement was subsequently raised in connection with his joining and movement.

Raghuwanshi has alleged that the issue was followed by adverse reports being sent to higher authorities and recommendations for suspension and departmental proceedings. He has disputed the contents and chronology of the reports and sought examination of original records, movement orders, daily diary entries and related communications. The officer has also raised concerns over the treatment of his medical condition in decisions concerning his duties and deployment and sought preservation of departmental records. (ANI)