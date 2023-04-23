Sudan violence: Two IAF aircraft, INS Sumedha on standby to evacuate Indians, says MEA

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft are currently on standby in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and INS Sumedha has arrived in Port Sudan.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs released details about the steps being taken to rescue Indian nationals who were stuck in conflict-torn Sudan on Sunday (April 23). Two Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft are currently on standby in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and INS Sumedha has arrived in Port Sudan.

“The Government of India is making all-out efforts to ensure the safety and security of Indians stranded in Sudan. We are closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan,” the MEA said in a statement.

The Ministry added that they are working closely with a number of partners to ensure the safe transportation of any Indians who are trapped in Sudan and would like to be evacuated.

“Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Sudan are also in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and US among others,” it said.

“Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan. Contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum,” MEA said.

"Sudanese airspace currently remains closed for all foreign aircraft. The overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced that Indians and other nationalities have been safely evacuated from violence-hit Sudan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The number of citizens who were evacuated reached 91 citizens, while the number of people who were evacuated from brotherly and friendly countries reached approximately 66, representing the following nationalities -- Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada, and Burkina Faso.

