Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini stated his govt's commitment to fulfilling promises at the Rakhigarhi Mahotsav. He noted 53 of 217 manifesto promises have been met and highlighted good governance at an event in Panchkula.

Commitment to Fulfilling Promises

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday addressed the Rakhigarhi Mahotsav in Hisar, where he said that his government remains committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said he had received a resolution from the Rakhi Shahpur panchayat outlining five demands. "I have received a resolution from the Rakhi Shahpur panchayat, and it contains five demands. We will send these to the relevant department and work to get them fulfilled... In our manifesto, when we contested the assembly elections, we had made 217 promises, and we have already fulfilled 53 of them," he said.

Emphasis on Good Governance

Earlier on Thursday, CM Saini said the Haryana Government's firm commitment to transparent, accountable and citizen-centric administration. Chief Minister addressed the state-level Good Governance Day function in Panchkula and said that good governance is the strongest pillar for building a 'Developed India' and a 'Developed Haryana'.

Haryana CM recalled that as per tradition, Good Governance Day was celebrated as a festival across the state, not only at the state-level event in Panchkula but also in all 23 districts of Haryana.

Creation of New Hansi District

Addressing the occasion, the Haryana CM also said that it was a matter of special satisfaction that Good Governance Day was also being celebrated with equal enthusiasm in the newly created district of Hansi, which officially came into existence just two days ago.

"The formation of the 23rd district was aimed at ensuring that people do not have to travel long distances for administrative work and that the region witnesses faster and more focused development", said CM.