Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Sunshine and Pleasant Temperatures on Saturday
Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for Saturday, December 27. Expect a cold morning at 15°C followed by a pleasant, sunny day with a max temp of 27°C.
Hyderabad Weather on Saturday
Hyderabad is expected to enjoy plenty of sunshine on Saturday, December 27. The day will be pleasant overall, with a cold morning expected, making it a good day for outdoor activities.
Max temperature: 27°C
Min temperature: 15°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will reach around 27°C, while the minimum will drop to about 15°C. This means the early hours will feel chilly, followed by a mild and comfortable afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is likely to be around 29°C. Even with the cold morning, the bright sunshine will make the day feel pleasant during midday.
On Saturday, the sun will rise at around 6:44 am and set at about 5:50 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the east-southeast will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will add a mild chill in the morning but remain comfortable through the afternoon.
