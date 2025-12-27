Image Credit : @sriharikaranth/X

For Bengaluru city and neighbourhoods, dry weather is expected to prevail until the morning of December 28, 2025. Over the next 24 to 48 hours, skies are likely to remain mainly clear, with fog or mist during the early morning hours in some areas.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C and 16°C respectively. Currently, the city is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 19°C, humidity at 58 per cent, and winds blowing at 16.6 kmph.

Air quality remains poor, with the AQI ranging between 60 and 150, prompting residents to take necessary precautions.