Bengaluru faces dense morning fog and chilly nights as cool conditions persist across the city. A cold wave continues to grip North Karnataka, with several districts recording minimum temperatures well below normal, according to IMD data.
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and Air Quality Outlook
For Bengaluru city and neighbourhoods, dry weather is expected to prevail until the morning of December 28, 2025. Over the next 24 to 48 hours, skies are likely to remain mainly clear, with fog or mist during the early morning hours in some areas.
Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C and 16°C respectively. Currently, the city is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 19°C, humidity at 58 per cent, and winds blowing at 16.6 kmph.
Air quality remains poor, with the AQI ranging between 60 and 150, prompting residents to take necessary precautions.
Temperature Trends and Regional Variations
Minimum temperatures were markedly below normal over Hassan, and appreciably below normal over Bidar, Vijayapura, Raichur, Belagavi Airport and Gadag in North Interior Karnataka, along with Shivamogga and Mysuru in the southern interior.
Temperatures were below normal over Honnavar and Karwar in Coastal Karnataka, as well as Dharwad, Haveri, Davangere and Mandya.
During the past 24 hours, an appreciable rise in minimum temperature was observed over Bengaluru KIAL Airport, while no large change was recorded across the remaining regions.
Minimum Temperatures Well Below Normal in Many Districts
Based on real-time data, minimum temperatures ranged between 8.1°C and 12.5°C over several districts of North Interior Karnataka, including Vijayapura, Bidar, Belagavi Airport, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Raichur. Similar conditions were observed over Hassan, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Mandya AWS and Davangere in South Interior Karnataka.
Slightly higher minimum temperatures of 14.8°C to 17.0°C were recorded over Kalaburgi, Koppal AWS, Chintamani, Chitradurga, Bengaluru KIAL Airport, Bengaluru HAL Airport and Bengaluru City.
Coastal Karnataka stations such as Honnavar, Karwar, Mangaluru and Shakthinagar reported 18.5°C to 22.2°C.
Vijayapura Records Coldest Night in Karnataka
Vijayapura recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains of Karnataka at 9.5°C, highlighting the ongoing cold spell across the State.
Fog prevailed at a few places over Interior Karnataka, while cold wave conditions were realised in Bidar district of North Interior Karnataka, as per real-time weather observations.
