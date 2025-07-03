A student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a private college in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. The parents allege harassment from classmates, while the college claims the student had health issues and denies any pressure.

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Police have begun an investigation into the case in which a student of a private college in Nellore in Andhra Pradesh was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the college premises.



After a complaint was lodged, Rural Sub Inspector Lakshman said, "We have launched an inquiry, and an investigation is currently underway. Further details will be revealed as the case progresses."



The deceased, Sai Revanth, a resident of the Dargamitta area on Dicast Road in Nellore, was a second-year Intermediate student at Viswa Sai College here.



The grieving parents of the deceased have demanded a thorough inquiry and justice in the matter.



On Tuesday, his parents said they had dropped him off at college in the morning. The deceased's father, Sairam, said that Revanth had called him and told him about abuse and harassment from his classmates. The man revealed that he had spoken to the college principal regarding the issue, but no action was taken.



"Last evening, Revanth called me and said that a few of his classmates were abusing and harassing him. He asked me to speak to the principal. I spoke with the principal, but no action was taken. Today, we received the devastating news that he was found dead under suspicious circumstances. We demand a thorough inquiry," the deceased student's father said.



Meanwhile, the deceased student's aunt, Jyothi, said that her family had asked the college authorities not to pressurise Sairam for his marks and academic performance. She demanded a proper investigation into the matter and said that the family suspects mental harassment as the cause behind his demise.



"We had clearly told the college not to pressurise him about marks. We never cared about his academic performance; we only wanted him to complete his education with an average pass mark. We suspect that mental harassment led to his death, and we demand a proper investigation."



"His father, a government school teacher, had only wished for his son to complete his Intermediate education peacefully. Revanth was a good human being," she said.



Meanwhile, Viswa Sai College Principal Varaprasad said that the college has been offering "street free education" since its establishment and stated that Revanth was a quiet and solitary student.



The college principal informed that the victim was dealing with health issues from the first year in college, and the authorities had told his family regarding the same. However, despite deteriorating health, his family chose to let him continue his studies in college and mentioned that there was no pressure from the college on him.



"Since the college's establishment, we have been offering stress-free education and do not put any kind of pressure on students or their parents. Revanth was a quiet and solitary student, which even his parents acknowledged. From the first year itself, we informed them about his health condition and poor academic performance. He used to suffer from stomach pain, yet the family chose to continue his studies here. We firmly state that there was no pressure from our side", he said. (ANI)

