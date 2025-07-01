Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have two holidays in the first week of July: one regular and one optional. Muharram falls on July 6th, a Sunday, which is already a holiday. However, July 5th is an optional holiday. Employees can choose to take it off, and schools may also close. While not all schools will be closed, those in Hyderabad's Old City, where Muharram is celebrated extensively, are likely to be closed.