July 2025 school holidays: 4 long weekends for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Students and employees in Telugu states can look forward to a string of holidays in July. Each weekend offers more than just Sunday off. Let's dive into the July holiday details.
Holidays Galore in July
June is over, and July is here. The first half of last month ended with summer vacations, and schools continued for the latter half. Students in Telugu states returned to school after the summer break. June lacked holidays or special occasions, requiring regular school attendance except for Sundays. July promises a welcome change with several holidays for students and employees in Telugu states. Every week has two holidays, offering the potential for long weekends. Let's explore the July holiday schedule.
One Holiday Missed, But Still Two Days Off
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have two holidays in the first week of July: one regular and one optional. Muharram falls on July 6th, a Sunday, which is already a holiday. However, July 5th is an optional holiday. Employees can choose to take it off, and schools may also close. While not all schools will be closed, those in Hyderabad's Old City, where Muharram is celebrated extensively, are likely to be closed.
July 12th and 13th Holidays
The second week of July brings two consecutive holidays. July 12th is a regular school holiday and a government holiday. IT and corporate employees enjoy both Saturday and Sunday off. Institutions and offices in Telangana and AP will be closed on the 12th and 13th, giving students and employees a break.
July 20th and 21st Holidays
The Bonalu festival kicks off in Telangana in July. Celebrations take place every Sunday throughout the month. The main event is on July 20th in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. Telangana villages also celebrate with offerings and rituals. July 21st is a holiday in Telangana due to Bonalu. This adds a three-day weekend for those with Saturday and Sunday off.
July 26th and 27th Holidays
The last week of July also has holidays for some students and employees. Schools in areas with a high concentration of IT employees, particularly in Hyderabad, have regular holidays on Saturday and Sunday (July 26th and 27th). Bank employees also have these two days off as the 26th is the fourth Saturday. The 27th is a regular Sunday holiday.