Free bus travel for women in Andhra Pradesh from August 15: All you need to know
The coalition government has taken another step towards fulfilling its pre-election promises. They are about to launch a free bus travel scheme for women. As part of this, CM Chandrababu recently held a review meeting.
CM focuses on free bus travel
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review on Saturday regarding providing free bus travel for women in Andhra Pradesh. With states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, and Punjab already implementing this, CM issued directives to ensure Andhra Pradesh's scheme is top-notch. He emphasized fulfilling the promise made to the people despite financial constraints.
When will it start?
Chandrababu announced that the scheme will start from August 15. Officials brought to the CM's attention the potential for a significant increase in women's travel with the implementation of the free travel scheme. They estimate a need for an additional 2,536 buses in the state to accommodate this increase. Options like purchasing or renting these buses were discussed. The CM suggested prioritizing the purchase of electric buses and exploring the possibility of converting existing diesel buses to EVs.
Exploring revenue streams for RTC
The CM suggested that RTC needs to create new revenue streams to become financially stronger. He advised studying the possibility of partnering with private companies to offer services like battery swapping, CNG, and electric bus maintenance to reduce costs. He also suggested exploring the potential for RTC to generate its own electricity to lower bus maintenance expenses.
Better environment for passengers
The CM ordered improvements to amenities like drinking water and restrooms at bus stations. He urged officials to ensure a comfortable experience for women throughout their bus journeys. He directed them to establish new standards for information boards, cleanliness, and safety if necessary.
88.90 crore women's trips annually
There are currently 2.62 crore women in the state. They make 43 crore trips annually on regular buses. Officials explained that with the implementation of the free travel scheme, this could increase to 88.90 crore. Each woman is expected to travel at least once a week. Officials stated that this total travel expenditure would cost approximately Rs. 996 crore annually.