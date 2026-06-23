One of the two students who were seriously injured after a police jeep hit their electric scooter in Aloor has died. The 16-year-old boy had been undergoing treatment in the hospital for about a week following the accident but succumbed to his injuries.

A student who was under treatment after a police jeep hit his electric scooter in Aloor, Thrissur, has died. The victim is Juvin Raju, a 16-year-old from Anathadam in Aloor. He passed away after spending nearly a week in the intensive care unit with serious injuries. His friend, 18-year-old Ananthakrishnan from Thayyil, is still in critical condition at Aster Medcity Hospital in Ernakulam. The accident happened on the 15th of this month around 11:30 AM near Kadalichira in Aloor, on the Potta-Munnupeedika state highway.

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Both the police jeep and the scooter were going from Potta towards Irinjalakuda. The crash happened when they were both taking a right turn at Kadalichira. The police jeep, which was carrying the Thrissur Rural ASP's DANSAF squad, hit the students' electric scooter from behind. The students were riding a type of electric scooter for which helmets are not mandatory. The impact of the crash threw both of them onto the road, causing serious head injuries. Juvin was immediately rushed to the hospital for expert medical care, but he died after a week.

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