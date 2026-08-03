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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Warning Issued for Multiple Districts, Heavy Showers Likely
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal began Monday with humid and uncomfortable weather, but relief could arrive through widespread rain later in the day. IMD has forecast thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rainfall across several districts
Humid Start to the Day, Rain Likely Across the State
Monday morning remained warm and humid across West Bengal, with moisture levels making conditions uncomfortable in many places. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is expected to change as the day progresses. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rainfall are likely to affect several districts, offering temporary relief from the sultry conditions while increasing the risk of weather-related disruptions.
Yellow Alert for Several South Bengal Districts
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for parts of South Bengal, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. Districts expected to witness these conditions include Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, Murshidabad and Nadia. Residents in these areas are advised to remain cautious, particularly during outdoor activities, as sudden changes in weather could lead to localized disruptions.
Heavy Rainfall Forecast for North Bengal
North Bengal is likely to experience more intense rainfall compared to the southern districts. The weather office has indicated the possibility of heavy showers in several parts of the region, which may result in waterlogging in low-lying areas and reduced visibility during periods of intense rain. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and people living in vulnerable locations are advised to stay updated with the latest weather advisories.
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