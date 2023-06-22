Stray dog menace: Kerala to take steps for mercy killing of dogs suffering from incurable diseases

A group of stray dogs recently killed an 11-year-old boy with special needs in the northern Kannur region by mauling him to death. The horrifying occurrence thrust the state's stray dog problem back into the spotlight.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday decided to increase the number of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres for their sterilization in the wake of the rising incidents of stray dog attacks across the state and to approach the court seeking an amendment to the current central rules to effectively regulate the number.

In order to discover workable solutions to the stray dog problem, State Local Self-Government Department Minister M B Rajesh and Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani called a meeting of various stakeholders and officials.

After the meeting, Rajesh told reporters here that the stray dog menace is a serious matter of concern in the state.

He complained that the current regulations made it difficult to carry out the birth control scheme properly and said that the main regulations were written such that there was no need to manage the number of stray dogs. He said that the state administration would act right away to increase the number of ABC Centres in various districts, given the urgency of the situation. The minister said that a total of 20 ABC Centres are being operated in the state.

The state government would approach the court questing these rules and seeking an amendment in this regard, Rajesh added. Additionally, the minister announced that measures would be taken to allow for the mercy killing of stray dogs with severe illnesses and injuries.

The 65-year-old woman's critical injuries from a pack of stray dogs attacking her in the northern Kasaragod area on Tuesday gave the meeting extra significance.

