Stray dog mauls to death 7-month-old baby inside Noida housing society

In the past few days, there has been a rise in cases of dog bites owing to which the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation banned the residents from keeping the ferocious Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets. It also issued a set of guidelines for pet owners in Ghaziabad.

In a tragic incident, a seven-month-old infant died after the baby was mauled by a stray dog in a housing society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the incident took place inside a group housing society on Monday evening.

After suffering from severe injuries, the baby was immediately rushed to the hospital. The incident took place inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4:30 pm, Dharam Vir Yadav, a representative of the society's residents group said.

Also read: Ghaziabad bans Pit bull, Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino as pet dogs; All you need to know

Earlier on Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said the child was severely injured in the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Verma said, "The parents of the child are construction workers. Both were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept their child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured."

As of yesterday, the ACP said no complaint has been filed over the matter as it concerned a stray dog but the police has alerted agencies concerned to catch stray canines.

Also read: Sonu Sood urges people to show love toward street dogs; watch viral video

In the past few days, there has been a rise in cases of dog bites owing to which the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation banned the residents from keeping the ferocious Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets. It also issued a set of guidelines for pet owners in Ghaziabad.

Earlier, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Panchkula Municipal Corporation also banned the pitbull and rottweiler breeds of dogs as pets within the city limits.