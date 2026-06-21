A viral video from North Gujarat shows a stray cow in agony with its head trapped in a plastic barrel on a busy road. A group of onlookers successfully intervened, calming the panicked animal and removing the container, earning praise online for their quick and kind actions.

A viral video of a stray cow in North Gujarat suffering with its head trapped in a plastic barrel has garnered applause online for the dramatic rescue. The cow was allegedly observed roaming in agony with the plastic bottle firmly wrapped around its head on a busy road. The animal, unable to see well and looking terrified, seemed to panic as it made fruitless attempts to break free.

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The anxious moments as the cow navigated the road with the drum covering its face—a potentially hazardous condition for both the animal and oncoming cars—are captured on camera. The cow appeared confused and angry, according to witnesses, which raised fears that it would run into traffic or hurt itself while attempting to flee.

Despite the dangers, a number of onlookers intervened to assist the struggling cow. The terrified animal seemed afraid and sometimes aggressive because of the stressful environment, so the rescuers approached it cautiously.

Together, they were able to keep the cow quiet while maintaining the stability of the plastic drum. They worked together for a few moments before they were able to take the container off the animal's head.

Those gathered around the scene were relieved when the cow was released without any obvious injury. A potentially more dangerous catastrophe on the busy route was avoided thanks to the successful completion of the rescue.

Social media users praised the onlookers for their kindness and fast thinking as the video swiftly gained popularity.

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Internet Applauds

One user wrote, “Respect to these absolute legends! In the middle of crazy traffic, they didn’t hesitate even for a second. That cow could’ve easily panicked and caused a disaster. Quick thinking + pure humanity = Indian spirit at its best. More people like this needed.”

Another commenter said, “They did a great job. The cow might have caused an accident due to panic.”

A third user highlighted the importance of small acts of kindness, writing, “It takes less than a minute to be kind and save a life. Salute to these guys for stepping up and removing that plastic container safely. Stay blessed guys.”