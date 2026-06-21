In Shimla, the NEET-UG re-exam began under tight security. The NSUI held a signature campaign demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and the NTA's removal due to repeated paper leaks, as aspirants expressed anxiety.

NSUI Launches Signature Campaign Speaking with ANI, Nitin Deshta, NSUI District President, Shimla, said, they have launched this signature campaign "in view of the repeated paper leak incidents". "Students are signing after reading our demands. They are worried. Many of them come from remote areas and invest lakhs of rupees in coaching. They should not suffer due to any administrative failures," said Deshta. Aspirants Express Concerns Rahul, a NEET-UG aspirant, said it was shock for him when he learnt that the last exam was cancelled due to "paper leak". "We can only hope that such an incident does not happen again. We just hope the examination process remains fair and secure."Students appearing for the examination also said that the previous controversy had affected their confidence and preparation. Srishti Verma, an aspirant, hoped that there will be no "paper leak" in the future.Aastha Thakur, another aspirant, said preparing was the re-examination was not easy. "We hope the examination is conducted transparently and efficiently so that students do not have to face such difficulties again." Nationwide Re-examination Amid CBI Probe The NEET-UG examination is being conducted amid heightened security measures across the country. Over 22.79 lakh candidates are eligible to appear in the Test at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. The exam was rescheduled due to "paper leak", which is being probed by CBI. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) NEET-UG re-examination commenced under tight security arrangements in Himachal Pradesh. Outside various NEET examination centres in Shimla, members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organised a signature campaign, raising five demands, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, removal of the National Testing Agency (NTA) as the authority conducting the examination, regulation of coaching institute fees, and ensuring secure and transparent conduct of future examinations. NSUI leaders said the campaign was aimed at highlighting concerns over "repeated examination irregularities and the financial burden" faced by medical aspirants.Speaking with ANI, Nitin Deshta, NSUI District President, Shimla, said, they have launched this signature campaign "in view of the repeated paper leak incidents". "Students are signing after reading our demands. They are worried. Many of them come from remote areas and invest lakhs of rupees in coaching. They should not suffer due to any administrative failures," said Deshta.Rahul, a NEET-UG aspirant, said it was shock for him when he learnt that the last exam was cancelled due to "paper leak". "We can only hope that such an incident does not happen again. We just hope the examination process remains fair and secure."Students appearing for the examination also said that the previous controversy had affected their confidence and preparation. Srishti Verma, an aspirant, hoped that there will be no "paper leak" in the future.Aastha Thakur, another aspirant, said preparing was the re-examination was not easy. "We hope the examination is conducted transparently and efficiently so that students do not have to face such difficulties again."The NEET-UG examination is being conducted amid heightened security measures across the country. Over 22.79 lakh candidates are eligible to appear in the Test at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. The exam was rescheduled due to "paper leak", which is being probed by CBI. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source