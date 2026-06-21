The 12th International Yog Day was celebrated at Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar. Governor Acharya Devvrat highlighted yoga's significance as an ancient Indian science and praised PM Modi's vision for its global recognition.

The 12th International Yog Day was celebrated at Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, an official release from Lok Bhavan said. On this occasion, Governor Devvrat extended his greetings to the members of the Lok Bhavan family and the citizens present and guided them on the importance of health in life.

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Governor Highlights Yoga's Significance

Highlighting the significance of yoga, the Governor stated that yoga is an ancient Indian discipline and science with a history spanning thousands of years. Yoga is not merely exercise but an excellent art of living. In Indian culture, yoga has always been regarded as the foundation of health and spiritual advancement.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision towards yoga, the Governor said that it is due to the efforts and strong resolve of the Prime Minister that yoga has gained recognition at the international level today. By connecting millions of people across the world with yoga, he has brought pride to this invaluable heritage of India. Today, the entire world is coming together through yoga with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The Governor said that in today's fast-paced lifestyle, yoga is the best medium for protecting oneself from mental stress and various lifestyle-related diseases. Regular practice of yoga and pranayama not only keeps the body healthy but also makes the mind focused, calm, and positive. All of us should make yoga an integral part of our daily lives and fulfil the resolve of achieving a "Swasth Sharir - Swasth Man" (Healthy Body, Healthy Mind).

Yoga Session and Pledge

On this occasion, Ashwin Dave conducted the yoga session. Following the yoga practice, Governor Acharya Devvratji administered a pledge to all participants to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

In this Yoga session, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary of Lok Bhavan Ashok Sharma, Director of Home Affairs AK Joshi, along with officers and employees of Lok Bhavan and citizens, participated. (ANI)