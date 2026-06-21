A shocking case has come to light from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. A man is accused of getting physical with his fiancée on the promise of marriage and then calling off the wedding just two days before, by faking an illness. A case has now been registered.

A wedding is supposed to be the start of a new chapter, full of hope for any young woman and her family. But for a woman in Unnao, these hopes were shattered in the worst way possible. All the wedding preparations were done, the date was fixed, and both families had given their blessings. But now, the groom-to-be is being accused of getting physical with the woman by promising marriage, only to back out at the last minute.

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Groom's attitude changed as the wedding date got closer

This incident is from the Ajaigain police station area in Unnao. According to the woman, her marriage was fixed last year with a man from Sarojininagar, Lucknow. After both families agreed, the wedding date was set for June 21. The woman's family had given the groom's father around ₹2 lakh in cash, a gold ring, a chain, and other gifts worth about ₹3 lakh during the engagement ceremony.

The woman alleges that after the engagement, the man started visiting her house frequently. During this time, he won the trust of the woman and her family. She claims that he took advantage of this trust and had a physical relationship with her, promising they would get married soon.

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Claimed to be in hospital, but was found walking outside

The woman told the police that as the wedding date neared, the man's behaviour started to change. On June 19, he called her and said he was seriously ill and admitted to a private hospital in Bangla Bazar, so he couldn't go through with the wedding.

When her family rushed to the hospital, they were shocked. They allegedly found the man walking around outside the hospital. As soon as he saw them, he apparently went back inside, lay down on a bed, and started pretending to be sick. The woman has also accused some doctors of being in on the act with the man. She says she later found out that the real reason he broke off the wedding was that he had already arranged to marry another woman.

The woman has filed a written complaint against the man and his family at the Ajaigain police station. The police have stated that a case has been registered based on the complaint and all allegations are being investigated. Further legal action will be taken after the investigation is complete.

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