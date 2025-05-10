The Indian government on Saturday issued advisory and asked media channels to stop using the siren background sounds immediately, warning that it may cause public confusion and delay timely safety measures during real emergencies

The latest advisory comes after the government asked all media channels, digital platforms and individuals to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces.

In a social media post, the Defence Ministry while citing Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s earlier circular said that disclosure of such sensitive and source-based information may jeopardize operational effectiveness and endanger lives.

The Kargil War, the 26/11 attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking were among the historical events mentioned by the Ministry to highlight the dangers of early reporting. According to the advise, during anti-terror operations, only periodic briefings by approved authorities are allowed under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules. It has called on all parties involved to maintain the highest standards in the service of the country by being watchful, sensitive, and responsible in their coverage.