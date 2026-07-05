Swami Sachchidanand Maharaj announced a 'Karseva' to liberate Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, starting from Delhi. The seer said the agitation will be similar to the one for Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi and has sought support from Akhilesh Yadav.

Karseva for Krishna Janmabhoomi Announced

Chitragupta Peeth Head Swami Sachchidanand Maharaj announced that the Karseva to liberate the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi will start from Delhi to Braj after a meeting in Haridwar.

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Speaking to ANI, he said that the agitation will be similar to the one done in the 1990s to establish Lord Rama Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. "An agitation is going to happen for the liberation of Lord Krishna. This 'Karseva' is going to start in the same way as the Karseva that was done in 1990 to install Lord Ram Lalla. We are going to start this movement for Krishna's birthplace in Braj, Mathura. The strategy for Karseva has been decided: we will start this journey from Delhi-Indrapath. The date, the time, the arrangements. a meeting is going to be held in Haridwar," he said.

Further, he noted that after the meeting, the journey of Karsevaks will begin from Delhi-Indraprastha to Braj. After the meeting in Haridwar, the original plan is for Karsevaks to reach Braj on August 9 to start the karseva for "liberation of Lord Krishna's birthplace," according to the Chitragupta Peeth head.

"We have asked for time from all the Akharas (monastic orders). And soon, after the meeting, this journey will start from Indrapath. The Karsevaks will walk from there and move towards Braj. On 9 August, we will all reach Braj-Mathura and start our Karseva for the liberation of Lord Krishna's birthplace," he said.

Sachchidanand Maharaj added that he has written a letter to Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav asking for his suport in the movement, calling him a 'Yaduwanshi' (descendant of the Yadav clan). "I have told him that you are a Yaduwanshi (descendant of the Yadava clan). The Lord has given you the opportunity to take birth in the lineage of Lord Krishna; there cannot be anything more prideful than this. And now, your time has come. You should also take two steps forward and cooperate in our movement," he said.

Legal Proceedings in Lok Adalat

Meanwhile, a hearing under a special Lok Adalat took place in Mathura following directives from the Supreme Court of India regarding Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute.

Plaintiffs representing the Hindu side attended the meeting held on Saturday, presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ-11) Surendra Prasad, whereas no party appeared on behalf of the Muslim side.

Advocate and Hindu litigant Mahendra Pratap Singh said that during the hearing, the Hindu side said that both parties were required to appear before the Lok Adalat to consider the possibility of a settlement, as directed by the Supreme Court. He noted that while the Hindu plaintiffs arrived at the scheduled time and presented their arguments for approximately half an hour, no representative from the Muslim side appeared.

Singh added that the court heard the Hindu side and also had the necessary documents signed. Further proceedings regarding this matter will now take place before the court.

He mentioned that if no resolution is reached at the Mathura level, the case could be heard further in the Supreme Court on the scheduled dates of August 21, 22, or 23. He said, "7 (Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) were filed in the Supreme Court, which subsequently referred all of them to the Mathura court with the instruction that the Hindu and Muslim parties should sit together and attempt to reach a settlement...the Hindu parties appeared and presented their case. However, neither their counsel nor any representative from the Shahi Eidgah side appeared. The Supreme Court has held the view that if the matter is not resolved through the Lok Adalat at the Mathura court, it will be heard by the Supreme Court in Delhi on August 21, 22, and 23." (ANI)