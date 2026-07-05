Village accountants in Tumkur, Karnataka, are protesting over the death of VAO Bhuvana in an accident. They blame work pressure from senior officials for her death and demand the immediate transfer of District Collector Shubha Kalyan.

Condemning the death of a woman village accountant, Bhuvana in an accident, outraged village accountants staged an intense protest outside the Tumkur District Collector's office in Karnataka that continued late into Saturday night, demanding the immediate transfer of District Collector Shubha Kalyan.

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The protest intensified after the news of Village Administrative Officer Bhuvana's death was made public. The Revenue Department staff shouted slogans demanding the transfer of the District Collector, expressing anger against District Collector Shubha Kalyan, who did not arrive at the protest site.

Protest Over 'Work Pressure'

Karnataka State Village Administrative Officers Association State General Secretary Shivanand Nayak stated that the overnight protest was triggered by the tragic death of VAO Bhuvana, who was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle while commuting at 6 am under intense pressure from district officials to complete SIR work.

"We have been protesting here since yesterday. VAO Bhuvana, who was working here in Tumkur district, was coming from Bangalore at 6 am for SIR (Special Intensive Revision) work under pressure from the DC, Tehsildar, and AC. While travelling on her two-wheeler at such an early hour to get to work, she was hit by an unknown vehicle. She passed away in the hospital" Nayak told ANI

Demand for Suspension of Officials

Nayak questioned which level of administration mandated the 6 am work orders and demanded the immediate suspension of the responsible officials for their role in Bhuvana's tragic death.

"We need to know who issued the order to begin SIR work as early as 6 am was it the Central Election Commission, the State Election Commission, the District Election Officer (DC), or the local Tehsildar of Tumkur? These officers must take responsibility for Bhuvana's death; we are demanding their suspension," he said.

Nayak further said that, "That is why we have been protesting here since yesterday, through the night, and we are continuing today as well. Our staff members from neighbouring districts are also arriving to join us. This protest will continue until these officers are suspended. We will only end our protest once they are punished."

"We want the suspension of whichever officer issued the order to start SIR work at 6:30 am, whether it was the DC, Tehsildar, or AC. Our entire staff here is stating that the DC himself gave the order to perform SIR work at 7 am. There must be an inquiry into the actions of the DC, AC, and Tehsildar, and they should be suspended. The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka is from this district, Tumkur. We are demanding that he take immediate action against the officer who issued the 6:30 am order. They must be suspended," Nayak added.