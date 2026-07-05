Heavy rains in Maharashtra triggered a massive landslide near Rajmachi Fort in Lonavala, blocking a key road. Amid an IMD Red Alert, several areas saw flooding and a building collapse, but Western Railway services remained uninterrupted.

Landslide Blocks Lonavala Road Amid Heavy Rains

A massive landslide on the road leading to Rajmachi Fort completely blocked vehicular movement in Lonavala on Sunday. Earth movers were deployed to carry out the debris clearance operations, traffic and local police said.

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This came as Maharashtra witnessed a strong morning spell of rain lashing several parts of the state amid the 'Red Alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today. The IMD also forecasted a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" to continue across the district till 10th July in Tehsil Mawal in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Widespread Impact of Monsoon Spell

The Pawana River in the Ravet locality of Pimpri-Chinchwad was gushing as the area received heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Kondhwa area of Pune felt relief as local markets carried a vibrant hue in the light rain While Mumbai's Worli area witnesses an overcast morning, mist covered the area around Marine Drive amid the downpour.

Balcony Collapses in Navi Mumbai

Earlier, a balcony of a dilapidated building in Belapur village, Navi Mumbai, collapsed amid continuous heavy rainfall. It is reported that the building was in a severely dilapidated state.

Western Railway Services Uninterrupted

Several parts of Thane city witnessed waterlogging. Meanwhile, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek said that operations continued despite the Western Railway suburban network recording staggering precipitation levels exceeding 250 mm since Saturday night, while some regions witnessed rainfall in the range of 150 to 200 cm.

"As we have been seeing since last night, and especially today early morning and particularly during the time when it was high tide it was also raining heavily and in some pockets of Western Railway Suburban section we saw rainfall in excess of almost 250 mm and in certain sections we also had rainfall in the range of 150 to 200 mm. There was heavy rainfall throughout our section, however this did not impact our train operations and our local train operations and long distance train operations, it continued uninterrupted without any issues," he said. (ANI)