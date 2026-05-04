Kamal Hassan backed MK Stalin after the Tamil Nadu CM lost his Kolathur stronghold to TVK's VS Babu. Hassan said Stalin will 'fight and win again'. The defeat signals a major political shift, with Vijay's TVK set to form the government.

Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) President and MP Kamal Hassan on Monday extended his support for "dear friend" Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin after the DMK President lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), expressing confidence that Stalin will "fight again." In a post on X, the MNM chief described Stalin as resilient and stalwart and affirmed that the latter will "fight again and win again." "In democratic politics, elections are but one part. My dear friend, the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Mr. @mkstalin, is not one to exult in victory. Nor is he one to wilt in defeat. He will fight again. He will win again," Hassan wrote. ஜனநாயக அரசியலில் தேர்தல் ஓர் அங்கம்தான். அருமை நண்பர், திராவிட முன்னேற்றக் கழகத்தின் தலைவர் திரு. @mkstalin அவர்கள் வெற்றியில் ஆர்ப்பரிப்பவரும் அல்ல. தோல்வியில் துவள்பவரும் அல்ல. மீண்டும் போராடுவார். மீண்டும் வெல்வார். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 4, 2026

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Stalin loses Kolathur stronghold

This comes as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In a closely watched contest, Babu secured victory by a margin of 8,795 votes on Monday. Latest data from the Election Commission of India, following the 22nd round of EVM counting, showed Babu polling 82,997 votes against Stalin's 74,202. The TVK candidate collected his winning certificate at the Loyola College counting centre amidst celebrations from party cadres. The loss is deeply symbolic, as since the constituency's inception in 2008, after delimitation, Kolathur has been represented exclusively by Stalin. This defeat marks the first time the DMK leader will not represent the seat in the Assembly, signalling a major shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

TVK's spectacular debut

TVK has stunned the political realm with its spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu. It is on its way to emerge as the single largest party in the assembly. The latest ECI's data indicate a massive surge for the newcomer party, with TVK dominating the trends by securing 89 wins and leading in 18 seats. Incumbent DMK trails in a difficult second position with 46 wins and 14 leads, while the AIADMK alliance follows with 40 wins and 7 leads. Congress has managed 3 victory with 2 leads, marking a dramatic, high-stakes fight.

A new era in Tamil Nadu politics?

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977. (ANI)