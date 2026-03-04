Palghar Police registered an FIR following an oleum gas leak in Tarapur MIDC. The case was filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials said the situation was not life-threatening and 90-95% of the spillage was covered.

FIR Registered in Tarapur Gas Leak

Palghar Police in Maharashtra have registered a First Information Report in connection with the oleum gas leak in Bagaria, industrial state of Tarapur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) on March 2, officials said. FIR has been registered in Boisar police station under Sections 280 (Making atmosphere noxious to health), 125 (Endangering life or personal safety of others), 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 289 (Negligence with respect to machinery) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident of oleum gas leakage was reported around 2 pm on Monday. The District Administration and Fire Brigade had carried out the operation to control this gas leakage. FIR has been registered at the Boisar police station.

SP Dismisses Life-Threatening Situation

On March 2, Superintendent of Police (SP) Palghar Yatish Deshmukh dimissed the possibility of a life-threatening situation after panic gripped the entire Tarapur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area in Palghar district on Monday. He clarified that the concerned authorities have covered almost 90 to 95 per cent of the spillage at the spot. "There is nothing like a life-threatening (situation) at the leakage spot right now. Also, we have covered almost 90 to 95 per cent of the spillage at the spot," SP Deshmukh earlier told ANI.

Evacuation Measures Detailed

Yatish said, "Initially, when we got the information about the leakage, nearly 200 people were in the compound of the factory, where this leak had taken place. These people were evacuated and taken to safety immediately. After that, we discussed the situation with the Industrial Association of the area, and some nearby industrial units were also evacuated, and people were taken to safety." (ANI)