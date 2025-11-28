Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that a stable India contributes to a stable global economy. He said the Centre is building a defence ecosystem via Atmannarbharta to reduce dependency, encourage innovation, and support industry.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that a stable India contributes to a stable global economy. He said that through Atmannarbharta, the Centre was building a defence industrial ecosystem that encourages innovation, supports industry, and reduces external dependencies. He addressed the 'Chanakya Defence Dialogue' in the national capital on Friday.

Rajnath Singh said, "When India advances on the path of strength, security, and development, the world benefits in several ways. A stable India contributes to a stable global economy. India's digital public infrastructure offers a model of inclusive, transparent, and secure governance for many nations. India's ethical approach to emerging technologies, whether artificial intelligence, cyber or space, sets standards that others look to, forces our commitment to peace, climate responsibility, and humanitarian values, and adds moral weight to international cooperation. In this way, friends, a shasakt, surakshit, and vikshit Bharat does not exist in isolation; it becomes a force for good, a nation that strengthens global peace and human well-being."

Strengthening National Capacity and Self-Reliance

He said that to ensure that this positive influence translates into lasting strength, the government is strengthening national capacity with focused reforms.

He further said, "We are strengthening border and maritime infrastructure to support both security and connectivity. And we are modernising our forces through new platforms, technology, and structures. And we are reforming procurement processes to ensure speed, transparency, and accountability. Through Atmannarbharta, we are building a defence industrial ecosystem that encourages innovation, supports industry, and reduces external dependencies."

He further said that the central government is investing in startups, deep-tech capabilities, and research and development that will shape the battlefields of the future.

"We are ensuring that the interests and welfare of our soldiers, veterans, and their families remain central to our decision-making. All of these efforts are not isolated actions. Together, they form the foundation for India's long-term security and development. And for these efforts to remain effective, platforms like this provide the necessary space for reflection and course correction," he further said.

The Role of Strategic Dialogue

He said that platforms such as the Chanakya Defence Dialogue gives the space to think deeply, listen to diverse perspectives, and refine our strategic approach. They remind us that national security is not only about strength, it is also about understanding, foresight, and collective wisdom.

"I am happy to note that this dialogue has covered a wide range of important topics, ranging from resilient national security, battlefield equalisers, and civil-military fusion to the character of future wars. These are areas that will shape not only the battlefield of tomorrow, but also the broader national landscape of security and development," he said

Building a Resilient Nation

Singh further said that Sashakt, Surakshit, and Vikshit Bharat reinforce one another.

"Resilience has become as important as capability. Resilient India is one that can absorb shocks, adapt quickly and continue moving forward. If we built resilience around defence, economy and society, we built a nation that goes from strength to strength. Our strength lies in the ability to recover, reorganise and rise stronger than before. The strongest pillar of resilience is our armed forces. Their contribution is far beyond defending our borders. They bring stability where it is needed most. They support civil authorities during disasters. They safeguard maritime interests. They strengthen international partnerships through joint exercises and peacekeeping," he said.

He further said that reform and modernisation in the armed forces is not only administrative tasks they but investments in India's long-term future.

