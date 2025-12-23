SP leader Shivpal Yadav lauded former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh as the voice of farmers and the poor on his birth anniversary. He vowed the party would follow his principles. Tributes also came from PM Modi and UP CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav praised the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary in Lucknow. Calling him the voice of underprivileged segments of our society, he noted that the late Bharat Ratna awardee made significant decisions in their favour.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On the former PM's birth anniversary, the Samajwadi Party leader placed garlands on his portrait and recalled his work for farmers and workers. "Chaudhary Charan Singh was the voice of farmers and the poor.", he stated. Furthermore, he highlighted the work of the Bharat Ratna awardee, stating, "He worked extensively for their welfare and took some historic decisions for them."

Yadav mentioned the words of the late former PM by saying "India's development would be facilitated through villages" and stated that the Samajwadi Party is working in the same direction. "Samajwadi Party members would follow the principles and direction of the former PM to bring development to the country.", said Yadav.

Tributes Pour In From PM Modi, UP CM

Earlier, PM Modi took to X to pay tributes to the former Prime Minister. The official post stated, "Heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the welfare of the deprived sections of society as well as to the progress of agriculture and the prosperity of farmers. A grateful nation can never forget his contributions to nation-building."

Uttar Pradesh CM Pushkar Singh Dhami remembered the former PM on this day and stated that his life was dedicated to empowering farmers. "On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of the country, 'Bharat Ratna' Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, the empowered and fearless voice of farmers, countless salutations. Placing agriculture, rural India, and farmer dignity at the centre of policies and decisions, he struggled throughout his life for the rights, pride, and empowerment of the food providers," the Chief Minister said.

About Chaudhary Charan Singh

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born on December 23, 1902, and served as India's fifth Prime Minister from July 1979 to January 1980. He held several key portfolios during his political career, including Minister for Home and Agriculture in CB Gupta's ministry in 1960, and Minister for Agriculture and Forests in Sucheta Kripalani's ministry between 1962 and 1963. (ANI)