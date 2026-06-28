SP MP Rajeev Rai slammed those involved in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case for exploiting faith. His comments follow the resignation of two trust members and the registration of an FIR after allegations of misappropriation.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai on Sunday launched a sharp attack over the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, alleging that the accused had exploited people's religious faith for political and financial gains. Speaking to ANI, Rai said those involved in the alleged scam had hurt the sentiments of devotees. "God will never forgive this gang for hurting people's sentiments and wounding their faith. They have no concern for God or faith; for them, it is merely a means to gain power and a source of wealth. Even after the SIT was constituted, no FIR was lodged; no FIR was filed for two days after the report came out, yet they talk about morality. Wherever they build temples, they grab land and loot money," he told ANI.

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Trust Members Resign, FIR Lodged

The remarks come after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility in connection with the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, sources said.

Later, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

SIT Probe Follows Misappropriation Allegations

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.

Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)