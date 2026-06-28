TMC MP Dola Sen seeks an FIR against a rebel faction for impersonation. The faction, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, claims to be the 'real Trinamool' and has announced a new leadership structure, while 20 TMC MPs declared a merger with the NCPI.

TMC MP Seeks FIR Against Rebel Faction

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen has written to the Officer-in-Charge of Pragati Maidan Police Station in Kolkata, seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) over alleged criminal impersonation, forgery, cheating by personation and circulation of false documents and electronic communications in the name of the All India Trinamool Congress.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In her complaint on Saturday, Sen urged the police to initiate legal action under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other applicable laws. "I most respectfully request you to register a First Information Report (FIR) forthwith on the basis of this written complaint for the aforesaid cognizable offences under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other applicable laws and conduct a prompt, fair, and thorough investigation into this serious matter, including taking all necessary steps for the preservation and collection of electronic and other evidence as detailed hereinabove," the letter read.

Rebel Camp Holds Meeting, Claims to be 'Real Trinamool'

These remarks followed a meeting held by the rebel camp within the TMC, which claims to be the "real Trinamool," with former party councillors in Kolkata.

Following the meeting, former TMC Councillor Debalina Biswas said that the gathering was called by the new party leadership, whose constitution was drafted on June 22. "A new board for the All India Trinamool Congress, which was formed on June 22, called a meeting that was convened. I was invited as well, as this meeting was for former councillors. The discussion focused on the issues faced by the ex-councillors in their respective areas," Biswas told reporters.

New Leadership Structure Announced

Earlier this month, the rebel faction, headed by Ritabrata Banerjee, announced a new leadership structure for the All India Trinamool Congress Committee and appointed Arup Roy as its chairperson.

The faction claims the support of at least 58 of the party's 80 MLAs. It has also formed a 30-member National Working Committee (NWC), stating that Mamata Banerjee should continue to play the role of mentor within the party. The committee includes Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, Sabina Yasmin, Javed Khan, and Sandipan Saha, among others. Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, and Sabina Yasmin have been appointed as vice-presidents.

TMC MPs Merge with NCPI

Additionally, 20 Trinamool Congress MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, declared a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). (ANI)