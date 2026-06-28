Nutrition experts say while paneer and soy are viable alternatives, eggs are a more affordable and complete protein source for children in West Bengal's mid-day meal scheme, containing all nine essential amino acids for healthy growth.

Amid the debate over the reported replacement of eggs with paneer and soybean in the West Bengal mid-day meal scheme at government and aided schools, nutrition experts have said that while paneer and soy are viable alternatives, eggs remain one of the most affordable and nutritionally complete sources of protein for growing children.

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Eggs a 'Superior' and Affordable Protein Source

Speaking to ANI, Senior Dietitian in the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Fareha Shanam, said eggs and dairy products are superior sources of protein because they contain all nine essential amino acids required by the human body. "When it comes to protein, eggs, paneer, tofu, sprouts, moong and various lentils are excellent sources. However, eggs and dairy products such as milk, yoghurt and paneer are considered superior sources because they contain all nine essential amino acids, making them complete proteins with high biological value for human digestion," she said.

She noted that while plant-based sources such as lentils, sprouts, moong and chickpeas are nutritious, they generally do not provide complete protein unless consumed in the right combinations. "Most plant-based sources like lentils, sprouts, moong and chickpeas do not always provide complete protein on their own, as they may lack one or more of the nine essential amino acids. Therefore, they are not always considered complete proteins unless combined properly," she added.

Dr Shanam said there was no nutritional harm in replacing eggs with paneer but highlighted affordability and ease of consumption as important factors in school nutrition programmes. "While there is no harm in substituting eggs with paneer, cost is a major factor in India. Paneer is more expensive than eggs, and eggs are also easier for children to consume compared to sprouts, soy or paneer. Although lentils are rich in fibre and dairy products like paneer are high in calcium, considering the cost factor, eggs stand out as an excellent and affordable source of protein," she said.

Balancing Nutrition and Beliefs

Echoing similar views, diet doctor Dr Sunit Khanna said the debate should focus on children's nutritional needs while respecting the religious beliefs of organisations such as ISKCON and the Jain community, which follow lifelong vegetarianism. "The decision to replace eggs with soya and paneer in schools where ISKCON provides mid-day meals has sparked debate. It is important to remember that organisations such as ISKCON and the Jain community follow a lifelong commitment to vegetarianism, rooted in their faith and the principle of non-violence. Their beliefs deserve respect from a nutritional point of view," he said.

Dr Khanna described eggs as one of nature's finest foods, citing their high-quality protein and essential nutrients, including vitamin B12, choline, vitamin D and iron. "Among vegetarian alternatives, soya (tofu) is a closer substitute because it is also a complete protein. Paneer is another excellent source of protein and calcium, while vegetables are an invaluable source of vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants, but they cannot replace eggs or soya as major protein sources," he said.

He added that if eggs are replaced in school meals, the alternatives should be nutritionally equivalent. "Ultimately, the discussion should not be about ideology, but about the health of our children. If eggs are replaced, the alternative must be nutritionally equivalent, using adequate quantities of soya, paneer, pulses and dairy. Every child deserves a wholesome, balanced meal that supports healthy growth," he said. (ANI)