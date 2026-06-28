Chief Ministers of Puducherry, Goa, and Tamil Nadu launched the National Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign. They administered polio drops to children under five and urged parents to participate to ensure India remains a polio-free country.

Puducherry CM Launches Polio Vaccination Drive

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy on Sunday inaugurated the polio vaccination drive for children at a government primary health centre.

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Chief Ministers across several states on Sunday launched the National Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign, urging parents to ensure that children below the age of five receive polio drops to keep the country free from the disease.

Speaking on the occasion of Polio Day, CM Rangaswamy said the Health Department was conducting the vaccination campaign to protect children from polio infection.

The Health Department is conducting this polio vaccination camp to prevent polio infections among children. Children could be at risk of infection if parents do not pay proper attention, and the camp is being held to ensure a future free from polio," CM Rangaswamy told reporters.

Leaders in Goa and Tamil Nadu Join Campaign

In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited a hospital in Sanquelim on National Polio Day and administered polio drops to children.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant appealed to parents to bring all children under the age of five for immunisation. "Today is National Polio Day. On this occasion, all children under the age of five should be given the polio vaccine. Free polio doses are being administered at all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and district hospitals. I urge all parents to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine," CM Sawant said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay inaugurated the National Pulse Polio Immunisation Special Camp-2026 at the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary School in Palavakkam, Chennai, marking the launch of the immunisation drive in the state.

Nationwide Immunisation Underway

The nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme is underway on Sunday, with special attention being given to children from birth up to five years of age.

A special immunisation camp has been established at Chinna Mani Nagar Park in Thoothukudi to facilitate the distribution of life-saving polio drops.

As part of the nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme, an immunisation camp has been set up where parents are bringing their children to receive the life-saving polio vaccine. Health officials have urged all parents to ensure that every child below the age of five receives the polio drops without fail. (ANI)