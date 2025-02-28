Kannada vs Nepali: Viral video of clash over language, sparks debate on regional identity (WATCH)

A viral video shows Kannada-speaking locals allegedly confronting Nepali youths in Bengaluru over language use, sparking online debate. The incident reignites discussions on linguistic identity and regionalism in Karnataka.
 

Kannada vs Nepali: Viral video of clash over language, sparks debate on regional identity (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 9:35 PM IST

A viral video has ignited a debate on linguistic identity in Bengaluru after an alleged confrontation between local Kannada speakers and Nepali youths. The clip, captioned 'Only Kannada kinda kalesh between Kannada bois and Nepali bois,' reportedly shows locals insisting that the Nepali youths speak Kannada, escalating into a physical altercation.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a group of Nepali boys were conversing in their native language. A few locals allegedly intervened, insisting they speak Kannada, which led to a heated argument. The situation escalated when one of the locals allegedly threw a punch, leading to a physical altercation.

The video has since sparked a flood of reactions online, with many expressing strong opinions on both sides of the issue. Some supported the locals’ stance, citing the importance of preserving regional identity, while others condemned the incident as linguistic intolerance.

Also read: Memes of the Day: From Sadhguru's meditation app to jaw-dropping escapes, here's what took over the internet

Video goes viral on X, Reddit with mixed reactions

Comments on the viral post ranged from strong support to outright criticism. Some users defended the locals, with remarks like, “Well deserved 💯” and “As someone from Bangalore, this does put a smile on my face.” Meanwhile, others criticized the confrontation, with one user declaring, “Now I would deliberately speak in Hindi in South India.”

Some responses took a nationalistic tone, referencing the historical valor of the Nepali Gorkha community with comments like, “Idli dosa maggie speakers thought they can challenge Gurkhas. Well deserved.”

Kannada vs Nepali: Viral video of clash over language, sparks debate on regional identity (WATCH) ddr

Kannada vs Nepali: Viral video of clash over language, sparks debate on regional identity (WATCH) ddr

Bengaluru, known as India’s tech hub, attracts a diverse population from across India and beyond. The city has long been a melting pot of cultures, where multiple languages—including Kannada, English, Hindi, and various regional dialects—coexist. However, incidents like this highlight ongoing tensions around linguistic identity and regional pride.

The debate over language rights has been a recurring issue in Karnataka, with past controversies over mandatory Kannada learning in schools and official government communication. The viral video reignites discussions on how to balance linguistic inclusivity with local identity.

As the video continues to circulate, it remains to be seen whether authorities or community leaders will address the issue. Meanwhile, the debate over linguistic identity in Bengaluru is far from over.

 

Also read: 'What is that?!' Bengaluru man's smooth ride on electric unicycle fuels hilarious reactions online (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Manipur Governor extends deadline for surrendering looted voluntary arms and weapons ddr

Manipur extends deadline for surrendering illegal arms as security forces recover weapons

Badrinath avalanche: 32 of 57 workers rescued, says NDRF amid rescue operations ddr

Badrinath avalanche: 32 of 57 workers rescued, says NDRF amid rescue operations (WATCH)

Sadhguru's app beating ChatGPT to man's close call with crocodile: What went viral today ddr

Memes of the Day: From Sadhguru's meditation app to jaw-dropping escapes, here's what took over the internet

Delhi court sentences man to death for 2019 rape-murder of 7-year-old; father gets life term ddr

Delhi rape horror: Court sentences man to death for 7-year-old’s rape-murder, father gets life term

"Helicopter service cannot be used": Uttarakhand CM Dhami updates on rescue mission after avalanche mishap dmn

"Helicopter service cannot be used": Uttarakhand CM Dhami updates on rescue mission after avalanche mishap

Recent Stories

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Rahul hails Shami as 'most difficult bowler' ahead of New Zealand clash HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Rahul hails Shami as 'most difficult bowler' ahead of New Zealand clash

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: KL Rahul lauds Virat Kohli's career ahead of his 300th ODI match

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: KL Rahul lauds Virat Kohli's career ahead of his 300th ODI match

SEC Clears Meme Coins, But Trump Token Rout Deepens As Democrats Eye Political Token Ban – Retail Stays Bearish

SEC Clears Meme Coins, But Trump Token Rout Deepens As Democrats Eye Political Token Ban – Retail Stays Bearish

Solana Token Bucks Crypto Market Slump As CME Group Announces SOL Futures Launch – Retail Surprised But Not Convinced

Solana Token Bucks Crypto Market Slump As CME Group Announces SOL Futures Launch – Retail Surprised But Not Convinced

Fed’s Preferred Gauge Of Inflation In January Aligns With Expectations, Traders Keep Fingers Crossed For June Rate Cut

Fed’s Preferred Gauge Of Inflation In January Aligns With Expectations, Traders Keep Fingers Crossed For June Rate Cut

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon