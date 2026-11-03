A SpiceJet passenger claims he missed his Mumbai-Delhi flight despite reaching the airport two hours early. A sudden departure change, long queues and limited staff allegedly left him stranded

A SpiceJet passenger's attempt to catch a Mumbai-Delhi flight reportedly turned into a frustrating airport ordeal after an unexpected change in departure timings left him stranded.

Sarthak Choudhary shared his experience on X, alleging that poor communication and inadequate ground staff support prevented him from boarding his flight, even though he had arrived at Mumbai airport well before its originally scheduled departure.

According to his post, Choudhary reached the airport at around 9 pm for his SpiceJet flight scheduled to depart at 11:20 pm. However, his problems began even before he could proceed towards the boarding area.

He claimed that security personnel refused to allow passengers to enter, citing issues involving SpiceJet flights. Instead, they were directed to the airline's ticket counter, without receiving a clear explanation of what had happened.

SpiceJet Flight Preponed From 11:20 PM To 10:20 PM With 35 Minutes' Notice

The situation reportedly became more difficult as passengers gathered at the SpiceJet counter to seek assistance.

Choudhary alleged that hundreds of passengers were waiting in a queue, while only one staff member was available to handle their queries. With the counter crowded and the process moving slowly, passengers struggled to get timely updates about their flights.

At around 9:45 pm, Choudhary said he received an SMS and email informing him that his flight's departure had been moved forward from 11:20 pm to 10:20 pm.

The change meant passengers had just 35 minutes before the revised departure time.

By the time Choudhary reached the counter, he claimed that the boarding process had already started. He alleged that airline staff refused to assist him, while the counter was shut approximately five minutes later, with the employee leaving without providing any further explanation.

The sudden change in schedule reportedly left him with little opportunity to understand the revised arrangements or complete the necessary boarding formalities.

Passenger Marked As No-Show, Incident Triggers Social Media Debate

Choudhary's ordeal reportedly continued even after he failed to board the flight.

At around 11:50 pm, he received another notification from SpiceJet informing him that he had been marked as a 'No-show'. This left him frustrated, as he maintained that he had reached Mumbai airport at 9 pm, more than two hours before the original departure time.

His account quickly attracted attention on X, with social media users divided over the incident.

While some questioned his decision to book a SpiceJet flight, others criticised the airline's alleged handling of the situation. Several reactions focused on the importance of timely passenger communication, sufficient ground staff and proper assistance when flight schedules change unexpectedly.

The incident has once again brought attention to the challenges passengers can face when airlines revise departure timings at short notice. It also raises questions about how such changes are communicated and what support is provided to travellers who have already reached the airport.